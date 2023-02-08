Digital Marketing Analysis
Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Eva Liu, TCP

A seasoned PR elite, Liu believes strong story-telling is the most effective way to establish brand image, engage with consumers and drive top line results.

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Eva Liu, TCP
Eva Liu

Head of corporate affairs and communication department, China
TCP
Beijing

From the time she stepped into her role of corporate affairs head at Red Bull-marketer TCP China, Eva Liu had her work cut out for her. Simply put, it was ‘reputation management’ at a time when there was on-going litigation on the company and brand awareness of TCP was fairly low in China.

For an ordinary mortal, a common reaction would be to remain quiet and hope for the bad press to pass. But not for Liu. From 2020 till now, Liu has driven a campaign with a single minded agenda of pulling TCP out of the crisis it found itself in and making it one of the most influential brands in China. 

With a steady hand, Liu drove a campaign with tailored messages to showcase TCP’s strengths in China, while countering the attacks from competitors swiftly to mitigate misunderstandings and dispelling misinformation. She pitched tailored messages for various stakeholders including key opinion leaders in business, customers, as well as partners in the business ecosystem. To ensure the tonality was fair and overall media sentiment moved from neutral to positive, she provided thorough fact-sheets to reporters and KOLs. 

Liu has been instrumental in leading her team to help TCP thrive in China, strongly adhering to the concept of  “in China for China”. Meticulous organisation is one of Liu’s key strengths. She adopted clear communications SOPs to help all teams tackle tasks consistently in a complex global organisation. She navigates challenging situations with ease through strategic planning and effective preventive measures such as leading regular PR training. As the backbone of her team, Liu has prepared them for calm or chaos.

No surprise then that TCP was selected as a top 20 influential corporate brand at the second food and beverage innovation power ranking by the National Business Daily, add to that the doubling of sales volumes from 2020 to 2021. 

With the onset of the global pandemic, Liu spearheaded impactful CSR-led campaigns that positioned TCP as an ‘in China for China’ brand even more strongly. 

