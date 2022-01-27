Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Connie Cheung, PwC

SEE ALL OF THE 2022 WOMEN TO WATCH GREATER CHINA

30 inspiring and innovative women making their mark in

marketing and communications across Greater China.

Connie Cheung

Director of digital product marketing

PwC

Hong Kong

Connie Cheung is a founding member of PwC’s first digital product marketing team in Greater China. Within six months, she directed the team to design and build the digital product centre, and now it is the company’s largest gateway to digital business opportunities.

Cheung is recognised as helping PwC transform from a professional service brand to a digital-first brand in Greater China. In 2021, PwC was awarded with a Grand Prix at China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFT) for setting up a model case of business innovation. Cheung also led the work of PwC digital products strategic alliance ecosystem and collaborated with more than 20 top IT companies in the market.

Cheung encourages staff to sharpen their digital and data skills. She designed a 500-hour product commercialisation workshop. With a flat management style, she invites team members to participate in strategy meetings together with the senior management team—offering more opportunities for young people to grow.

She also makes the voices of the client and market feedback heard by the product team to guide the product upgrade. Now, the digital product centre has connected 50 business teams and won the trust from various teams in the company.

Cheung is passionate about innovation and gets involved with many events for young people. As a steering committee member and tech co-chair, she organised and hosted the Asia Technology Entrepreneurship Conference (ATEC).

Before PwC, Cheung worked for IBM where she helped drive market awareness and innovation initiatives in the Chinese market for its emerging technologies such as AI, cloud, and SaaS. Her most recent role was as head of Watson AI MarTech and SaaS transformation.