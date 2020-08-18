Women to Watch 2020: Holly Millward, CSM Sport and Entertainment

SEE ALL OF THE 2020 WOMEN TO WATCH

Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

Holly Millward

Managing director, Asia

CSM Sport and Entertainment

Hong Kong

With arenas and stadiums closed around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is a rough time to be a sports marketer. While the industry remains at a standstill, marketing and brand management in this sector, which has historically relied heavily on in-person entertainment, had to be quickly reshaped to cater to a home-bound audience.

Holly Millward, who heads the Asia operations for CSM Sports and Entertainment, isn’t taking a step back in the fight. Rather, the one-time office manager has taken the challenge head-on, finding new ways to grow the business, sign on new clients and extend relationships with marquee customers.

For example, Millward has tackled the downturn by leading the acceleration of CSM’s digital marketing and data offering, generated purely through digital content. Elsewhere, off of the back of a successful pilot digital campaign featuring AIA’s assets with Tottenham Hotspur and David Beckham, she sharply grew the investment commitment from the insurer, with the campaign expanding from six to 10 markets across APAC.

Millward was appointed managing director for CSM’s Asia region two years ago as the firm was plotting its expansion into Singapore and Japan. In July 2019, she led and won the global pitch at Asian giants HSBC and AIA, leading to the long-term re-contracting of both deals. She also oversaw work on the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, with programs run for top global bands.

Besides driving the growth and evolution of the Asia business, Millward is widely regarded as an empathetic leader at CSM. Her openness to new ways of working and transparent communication has been noted, especially since she’s promoted flexible working, weekly hikes and virtual book clubs to aid bonding among employees compelled to work remotely.

As a woman leader in an industry dominated by men, Millward is preparing for a long run in the sports marketing industry. Millward has literally run hundreds of kilometres to support her industry--she has completed two 100 km challenges with Just Challenge in the Himalayas and Africa, raising significant funds for Laureus Sport for Good projects.