Media News
Shauna Lewis
4 days ago

Time Out Media appoints global chief executive

The role spans North America, the UK, Europe, APAC and the global franchises

Time Out Media has appointed Stacy Bettman as chief executive.

Previously president, North America and UK, Bettman will now report to Time Out Group chief executive Chris Ohlund.

Based in New York, she will lead the Time Out Media division across North America, the UK, Europe, APAC, and the global franchises.

Bettman joined Time Out in 2018 as managing director, sales, North America. Previously, she had worked as an associate publisher for Hearst Magazines, Condé Nast and Marie Claire.

Bettman said: “While our content on the best of the city continues to help millions of people around the world go out, we attract a growing global audience and key advertising partners across a variety of sectors who come to us for bespoke campaigns.” 

“I’m excited to work with our incredible teams around the world to evolve our proposition further for both consumers and clients.”

Time Out operates across 333 cities in 59 countries.

Ohlund said: “We are delighted that [Bettman] will be leading our Media business globally as her expertise and passion for our brand have already driven great success across audience growth, the breadth of advertising clients we work with and a digital-first, multi-platform strategy that ensures that Time Out continues to be the exciting, impactful and relevant brand it has always been.”

Time Out magazine was founded in 1968 in London by Tony Elliott. The final regular print issue of Time Out London hit the streets in June 2022, ending an era. At the time, the publisher said that its series of digital initiatives meant it was "never more relevant" than in today's online environment.

Source:
Campaign UK

