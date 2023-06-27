Search
4 hours ago
Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, ...
The tech giant has failed to meet promised standards when placing video ads on third-party sites, reveals a new study by the brand ad-analysis company, Adalytics.
5 hours ago
Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Kevin Mintaraga, ...
Mintaraga has helped launch a series of marketing solutions that have accelerated profitability for Indonesia's largest e-commerce platform while enabling businesses to achieve promotional goals and generate sustainable growth.
5 hours ago
Campaign at Cannes 2023: What the creative strategy ...
Accountability and proof of effectiveness in the work are on the rise and so is humour, says jury president Amrita Randhawa in an interview with Campaign at Cannes.
5 hours ago
The Philippines' top brands for customer experience
The Philippines list follows the top 50 CX brand ranking across Southeast Asia revealed at Campaign360, in partnership with Milieu Insight.