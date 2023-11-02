The CMO's MO: TTK Prestige's Anil Gurnani on striving to go beyond 'mere functionality'

The CMO's MO: 9 questions with dynamic marketing leaders, insights and personalities revealed. Want to be featured?



The CMO’s MO spotlights some of India’s top CMOs as they share their marketing mantra, trends for the future, and what keeps them up at night while giving us a peek into the person behind the title. Here we chat up with the who’s who of the country’s leading marketers, keep the tone conversational, crisp and throw in questions that allow leaders to shine a light on their personalities, plans, and passions projects for the year ahead. In this week's edition of The CMO's MO, we have Anil Gurnani, chief sales and marketing officer, TTK Prestige who comes with a wealth of experience in the consumer durables industry through his 20-year journey, having served marketing stints at corporations such as Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Philips Lighting, and PPG Asian Paints, apart from his current role. Gurnani shares nuggets on being adaptive, analytical and consumer-centric as a CMO while stressing that maintaining proximity to consumers is an enduring principle that underpins the consumer durable's brand strategy. He also talks about tapping into Generative AI for 'future-proofing' the brand.

What are the three biggest marketing challenges for your brand right now?



In today's dynamic marketing landscape, we encounter several primary challenges that require our attention and strategic prowess. First and foremost, there's the imperative task of ensuring our brand remains pertinent and resonates with today's discerning consumers. It's no small feat, considering the evolving preferences and expectations of our audience.

Additionally, we grapple with the need to stand out in an increasingly crowded communication environment. With a barrage of messages bombarding consumers daily, breaking through the noise becomes a formidable challenge.

Moreover, staying on the cutting edge within the ever-changing digital sphere is crucial. The digital realm is a swiftly moving target, and keeping up with emerging technologies and trends is essential for staying relevant.





What are the three biggest opportunities for your brand?



We find ourselves in a unique position in the market, and there are several compelling factors that define our presence. Firstly, our category is exceptionally engaging and intimately connected to consumers. This closeness allows us to understand their needs and desires on a profound level, driving our commitment to meet and exceed their expectations.

Secondly, our brand boasts a robust and extensive nationwide presence, making our products widely accessible to consumers across India. This widespread distribution is a testament to our dedication to serving a diverse customer base.

In addition, our category is in a state of constant evolution, presenting us with abundant opportunities for innovation. We thrive on pushing the boundaries and introducing ground-breaking solutions that resonate with our consumers.

Lastly, our network of over 800 exclusive stores strengthens our connection with consumers. This extensive presence provides us with invaluable insights into consumer behaviours, enabling us to tailor our offerings to their preferences effectively.



Where are you investing your marketing budgets this year? In what areas are you increasing or cutting spending?

Our marketing strategy encompasses a balanced allocation of resources across multiple channels. We allocate equal shares of our budget to TVC, print, and digital media, although we've observed a significant shift towards prioritising digital platforms. This trend reflects the evolving landscape, where digital marketing plays a pivotal role. We're actively investing in various digital initiatives, including influencer campaigns, exploring the realm of social e-commerce, and nurturing direct-to-consumer (D2C) channels. These strategic moves are integral to our adaptability and staying ahead in the dynamic market.



Are you tapping into Gen AI’s awesomeness to future-proof your marketing efforts? Spill the C-suite strategy around Gen AI. Indeed, the role of chief marketing officers (CMOs) is multifaceted. We bear the responsibility of shaping product strategies that resonate with consumer insights, devising communication strategies that effectively convey brand positioning, and ensuring the brand remains pertinent to the target audience. A pivotal aspect of our role is crafting compelling business cases, substantiated by the segment's growth potential. Equally vital is the meticulous execution of these strategies, as they underpin the growth and success of the business in a dynamic market landscape.

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) has become instrumental in shaping contemporary marketing strategies. Its emergence presents a valuable opportunity to gain profound insights into consumer behavior, offering a more precise and expeditious understanding of their preferences and patterns. The copious amount of data AI provides serves as a goldmine for in-depth analysis, empowering businesses to make well-informed decisions. This data-driven approach not only enhances decision-making but also optimizes marketing spending, rendering it more efficient and cost-effective. As AI continues to evolve, its role in marketing is poised to further revolutionize the industry, facilitating smarter and more consumer-centric strategies.



Give us one example to convince our readers that your brand is walking the talk on sustainability.

We have always believed that we need to be in a category where we can add value to it and create some relevance to consumer needs. In pressure cookers, we have brought key sustaining features such as spill control lid (Svachh Pressure Cookers) and the same in the Gas Stoves category (easy to clean with liftable burner). In induction cooktops, we have brought a whistle-counting mechanism to make consumers carefree from counting the whistles of cookers while cooking.

These unique features and product innovations will keep the brand sustainable for years to come.



What do you feel separates your brand culture from others?

Our brand has consistently been dedicated to understanding and addressing our consumers' needs and challenges, making their lives more convenient. In a highly engaged category, where consumers devote a significant portion of their time to our products, our core vision revolves around simplifying their daily routines and enhancing their overall well-being. We strive to go beyond mere functionality, aiming to create meaningful, carefree experiences that resonate with our consumers and improve their quality of life. This commitment drives our innovation and customer-centric approach, shaping the essence of our brand.

Complete the sentence: “Today’s CMO must be ….”

Maintaining proximity to consumers is an enduring principle that underpins the brand's strategy. It's not just about offering products; it's about crafting experiences that genuinely cater to their needs and desires. We immerse ourselves in comprehending the intricacies of consumer buying behaviour, from awareness to purchase, and we align our product strategies accordingly. By traversing the same paths as our consumers, we ensure our products are visible and resonate at every stage of their journey. This holistic approach ensures that our offerings are not just seen, but add value, ultimately fostering lasting connections and trust with our cherished consumer base.

What kind of a CMO are you? Answer using a maximum of three adjectives.

Consumer-focused: Our unwavering commitment to consumer needs drives our product innovations and customer-centric approach.

Analytical and data-driven: We harness the power of data to make informed decisions, refine strategies, and continuously enhance our offerings.

Very adaptive to various environments and cultures: Our adaptability across diverse contexts ensures that our products resonate with consumers worldwide, respecting local nuances and preferences.

What’s your favourite brand campaign that you participated in or wish you had?

Successfully introducing and promoting the cutting-edge Anti-Dust Fans and Anti-Bac LED lamps at Crompton Greaves was a significant achievement. These innovations contributed to a healthier and cleaner living environment, aligning with our commitment to pioneering technology and consumer well-being.

Name another brand (can’t be yours) with an amazing customer experience that you really admire. Why is it great?

Amazon sets the gold standard for customer experience, offering a flawless journey marked by pioneering technology and services that are often ahead of their time. From lightning-fast deliveries to AI-driven recommendations, it's a brand that continuously redefines convenience and innovation. Amazon's relentless commitment to enhancing the consumer's shopping experience has made it a global leader in e-commerce.

What keeps you up at night as a CMO?

As a CMO, what I lose sleep over is constantly seeking fresh and smart ideas. These ideas cover everything, from improving our products to making our internal workings smoother, creating engaging ways to connect with our audience, and ensuring we carry out our plans effectively. Innovation is what keeps us striving for the best, driving us to adapt to the ever-shifting needs of our fast-changing market. It's what motivates us and guarantees our brand stays important and successful.