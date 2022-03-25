Digital News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Richard Bleasdale joins Construct Digital as CEO

The veteran marketing consultant will be tasked with growing the Singapore-based digital transformation agency.

(L-R) Richard Bleasdale (CEO), Charanjit Singh (Founder, Managing Partner)
(L-R) Richard Bleasdale (CEO), Charanjit Singh (Founder, Managing Partner)

Marketing consultant and agency leader Richard Bleasdale is taking on a new role as the CEO of Singapore-based Construct Digital as it evolves into a digital-transformation agency.

As CEO, Bleasdale's objective will be to grow the business over a three- to five-year time frame, attract and mentor talent, develop new partnerships and bring in a more ambitious clientele including regional and global brands.

Bleasdale has been working with Construct, founded by managing partner Charanjit Singh as a pure-play digital agency, for more than a decade. With the appointment of the newly created CEO role, the aim is for Bleasdale to help the agency hone its focus on organisational digital transformation for brand and business success. 

Bleasdale is well-known in the industry as the former Asia Pacific head of Iris, managing director of DDB Singapore and TSLA and former managing partner of marketing consultancy The Observatory. Most recently, while working as a consultant, he has partnered with Campaign Asia Pacific on its Creation Stories video/podcast series.  

Construct Digital says it has its 'eye on expansion', especially in markets where it already has a presence. Construct operates a hybrid and agile model, with permanent offices and teams in Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines. But it also has team members from all over, including Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, partnering with clients.

Some new retainer relationships the agency has signed include the Duke-NUS Medical School and
CommScope, with ongoing large projects in Singapore for the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy and NUS Office of Student Affairs.

"Our 2022 plan is to cement our reputation as the agency that brings together human insight and
behaviour with the revolution of technology and data," the company stated in a release. "So we will focus our efforts on helping brands spot, interpret and leverage opportunities created by change. Having redefined ourselves as Construct - The Transformation Agency, this year is all about bringing our unique B2Human approach to bear for our clients, enabling them to transform the way they engage with their customers."

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

1 HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

3 VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

Publicis and Dentsu toast AB InBev’s global media account

4 Publicis and Dentsu toast AB InBev’s global media account

APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

5 APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Chris Riley departs Ogilvy after 25 years

7 Chris Riley departs Ogilvy after 25 years

Why are NFTs so divisive?

8 Why are NFTs so divisive?

Campaign Creation Stories: Metaverse malfunctions make a great credit-card ad

9 Metaverse malfunctions make a great credit-card ad

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Just Published

Meet Campaign's editorial team according to Google
Analysis
1 day ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Meet Campaign's editorial team according to Google

Ever wondered what your search history says about who you are as a person, and how advertisers are targeting you? Presenting Campaign's editorial team, according to our Google ad profiles.

Campaign Crash Course: Debunking affiliate marketing myths
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Debunking affiliate ...

Affiliate marketing is more than just cheap deals and coupons. In this lesson, learn about the different use cases and tips for a successful strategy.

Dentsu Singapore completes integration of Happy Marketer
Digital
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Dentsu Singapore completes integration of Happy ...

Following Dentsu’s acquisition in 2019, Happy Marketer has now been rebranded to Merkle Singapore.

How to think about shopping experiences in a non-binary world
Analysis
1 day ago
Marc Weinreich

How to think about shopping experiences in a ...

Walk into any clothing store and you’ll find the men’s section on one side and women’s on another—if they're not on separate floors altogether. Does this familiar setup make sense for tomorrow’s shoppers?