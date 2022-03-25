Richard Bleasdale joins Construct Digital as CEO

Marketing consultant and agency leader Richard Bleasdale is taking on a new role as the CEO of Singapore-based Construct Digital as it evolves into a digital-transformation agency.

As CEO, Bleasdale's objective will be to grow the business over a three- to five-year time frame, attract and mentor talent, develop new partnerships and bring in a more ambitious clientele including regional and global brands.

Bleasdale has been working with Construct, founded by managing partner Charanjit Singh as a pure-play digital agency, for more than a decade. With the appointment of the newly created CEO role, the aim is for Bleasdale to help the agency hone its focus on organisational digital transformation for brand and business success.

Bleasdale is well-known in the industry as the former Asia Pacific head of Iris, managing director of DDB Singapore and TSLA and former managing partner of marketing consultancy The Observatory. Most recently, while working as a consultant, he has partnered with Campaign Asia Pacific on its Creation Stories video/podcast series.

Construct Digital says it has its 'eye on expansion', especially in markets where it already has a presence. Construct operates a hybrid and agile model, with permanent offices and teams in Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines. But it also has team members from all over, including Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, partnering with clients.

Some new retainer relationships the agency has signed include the Duke-NUS Medical School and

CommScope, with ongoing large projects in Singapore for the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy and NUS Office of Student Affairs.

"Our 2022 plan is to cement our reputation as the agency that brings together human insight and

behaviour with the revolution of technology and data," the company stated in a release. "So we will focus our efforts on helping brands spot, interpret and leverage opportunities created by change. Having redefined ourselves as Construct - The Transformation Agency, this year is all about bringing our unique B2Human approach to bear for our clients, enabling them to transform the way they engage with their customers."