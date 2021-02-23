Digital Media News
Rahul Sachitanand
20 hours ago

Reprise appoints Vincent Spruyt as its global chief AI officer

Under Spruyt’s leadership, Reprise said, it will develop new tools and approaches that use AI to help clients optimise their media budgets, streamline their customer experience and build content.

Vincent Spruyt
Vincent Spruyt

Mediabrands performance-marketing agency Reprise has appointed Vincent Spruyt as global chief AI officer, effective immediately. He was previously chief innovation officer with AI startup Sentiance.

Spruyt will lead the newly formed artificial intelligence (AI) group as well as the agency’s established team of analytics experts. Under Spruyt’s leadership, Reprise said, it will develop new tools and approaches that use latest AI to help clients optimise their media budgets, streamline their customer experience and build content for customers.

The team also will develop new AI solutions for Reprise Commerce, the company’s dedicated ecommerce group. Spruyt will be based in the agency’s Brussels office and report to the global CEO Dimitri Maex in New York. In addition to the new AI group, Reprise continues to evolve its offerings around experience, media and content, and is focused on attracting top talent from within and beyond the advertising and marketing industries to support growth in key markets, the company stated.

Spruyt is a recipient of the MIT Technology Review “35 Innovators Under 35” award, which he won in 2017 while with Sentiance.

“In my new role I am excited for the opportunity to drive innovation and differentiation, as well as optimise, automate and improve existing processes on a global scale,” Spruyt said. 

Maex believes the marketing industry is poised for an AI revolution, similar to what was seen in financial services, healthcare and mobility. “We are thrilled to bring Vincent onboard as a visionary leader who can help position Reprise and our agency network at the forefront of this change," Maex said.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

1 Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

Yes, that $5.5m Super Bowl ad makes media sense: a top advertiser explains

2 Yes, that $5.5m Super Bowl ad makes media sense: a top advertiser explains

Dentsu reports $1.3 billion annual operating loss after tough Q4

3 Dentsu reports $1.3 billion annual operating loss after tough Q4

Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

4 Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC agency networks

5 Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC networks

'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

6 'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

7 Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

Facebook blocks Australians from viewing and sharing news

8 Facebook blocks Australians from viewing and sharing news

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Philippines' top local brands

10 Philippines' top local brands

Related Articles

AI bias is not always bad in marketing
Digital
Nov 5, 2020
Min Sun

AI bias is not always bad in marketing

IPG Mediabrands deepens AI focus with IBM partnership
Digital
Feb 12, 2018
Faaez Samadi

IPG Mediabrands deepens AI focus with IBM partnership

Reprise names Dimitri Maex as global CEO
Advertising
Oct 1, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Reprise names Dimitri Maex as global CEO

Cyber coaxing: Nudge strategies in the age of AI
Digital
Jan 15, 2020

Cyber coaxing: Nudge strategies in the age of AI

Just Published

Edelman launches global anti-disinformation offering
PR
4 hours ago
Aleda Stam

Edelman launches global anti-disinformation offering

Disinformation Shield aims to uncover illicit actors on the fringes of the dark web and combat disinformation.

How British American Tobacco sells nicotine to young people
Marketing
4 hours ago
Matthew Chapman

How British American Tobacco sells nicotine to ...

n this report by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, Campaign reveals the marketing strategies used by tobacco companies to maintain the market for nicotine products.

Do agency groups employ too many CEOs?
Advertising
5 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Do agency groups employ too many CEOs?

Dentsu International had 250 people with CEO title.

Creative in a crisis
Analysis
10 hours ago
Staff

Creative in a crisis

SPIKES ASIA X CAMPAIGN: There can be significant benefit brands that engage during tough times with authenticity and stay true to their values—but there are also risks, explains TripAdvisor's David Vu.