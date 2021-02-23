Reprise appoints Vincent Spruyt as its global chief AI officer

Mediabrands performance-marketing agency Reprise has appointed Vincent Spruyt as global chief AI officer, effective immediately. He was previously chief innovation officer with AI startup Sentiance.

Spruyt will lead the newly formed artificial intelligence (AI) group as well as the agency’s established team of analytics experts. Under Spruyt’s leadership, Reprise said, it will develop new tools and approaches that use latest AI to help clients optimise their media budgets, streamline their customer experience and build content for customers.

The team also will develop new AI solutions for Reprise Commerce, the company’s dedicated ecommerce group. Spruyt will be based in the agency’s Brussels office and report to the global CEO Dimitri Maex in New York. In addition to the new AI group, Reprise continues to evolve its offerings around experience, media and content, and is focused on attracting top talent from within and beyond the advertising and marketing industries to support growth in key markets, the company stated.

Spruyt is a recipient of the MIT Technology Review “35 Innovators Under 35” award, which he won in 2017 while with Sentiance.

“In my new role I am excited for the opportunity to drive innovation and differentiation, as well as optimise, automate and improve existing processes on a global scale,” Spruyt said.

Maex believes the marketing industry is poised for an AI revolution, similar to what was seen in financial services, healthcare and mobility. “We are thrilled to bring Vincent onboard as a visionary leader who can help position Reprise and our agency network at the forefront of this change," Maex said.