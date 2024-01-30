News PR
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

PR Awards Asia-Pacific 2024: Entries now open

Now in its 23rd year, PR Awards Asia-Pacific shines a spotlight on the region’s most successful campaigns, individuals, and companies in the communications industry.

The PR Awards Asia-Pacific 2024 are now open for entry. Enter now to be part of the most prestigious industry awards in Asia-Pacific!
 
Brought to you by Campaign Asia-Pacific, the awards celebrate the best cutting-edge and innovative work from agencies and communicators across the APAC region.  
 
This is the opportunity to showcase your finest strategies and achievements that have been transforming businesses and brands, and celebrate those that redefine forward-thinking and steer the public relations industry ahead.
 
In a commitment to delivering an awards programme that showcases the industry’s best and brightest, entries are being invited from across the region that illustrate best strategies and achievements that have been transforming businesses and brands. 
 
The judging, as always, will be done by leading professionals from the in-house ranks, as well as senior agency executives. The judges will ensure that entries are reviewed according to the demanding set of criteria. 
 
If you feel confident in work that has demonstrated high-quality innovation, created a powerful connection with consumers and made a real difference for clients, then take this opportunity to be assessed by some of the PR industry’s top luminaries.
 
IMPORTANT DATES
 
Early Bird Entry Deadline
Friday, 1 March 2024
 
Standard Entry Deadline
Wednesday, 27 March 2024
 
Final Entry Deadline
Monday, 8 April 2024
 
Shortlists Announcement
Friday, 17 May 2024
 
Winners Announcement
Wednesday, 12 June 2024
 
*All cut-off times for the respective entry deadlines are at 6 PM Hong Kong time (UTC/GMT+8)
 
Download the entry kit to learn more or visit prawardsasia.com
