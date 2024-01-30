PR Awards Asia-Pacific 2024: Entries now open
Now in its 23rd year, PR Awards Asia-Pacific shines a spotlight on the region’s most successful campaigns, individuals, and companies in the communications industry.
APAC rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM lead ...
HSBC's global review is Asia-Pacific's largest media account move in the Sept-Oct period; TBWA's $100 million telecom Telstra account is the biggest creative win.
Google: ‘We’re not restructuring because AI is ...
Chief business officer Philipp Schindler tells investors that growth in the company’s AI-powered ad products, a ‘bright spot’ in its Q4 performance, has not directly contributed to recent layoffs.
Christian Juhl on GroupM reorg: ‘We need to be ...
GroupM’s global CEO chats about the network’s strategy to further simplify as part of parent WPP’s $160 million cost-cutting drive.
AOY Insights: How Publicis Groupe is a force to ...
We take a closer look at Publicis Groupe’s award sweep at Campaign Asia-Pacific’s 2023 Agency of the Year awards.