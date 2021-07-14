PR News
Aleda Stam
1 day ago

Natasha O'Dell Archer to lead DEI at Golin

Founder of aDroit, a DEI consultancy, appointed agency's SVP

Natasha O'Dell Archer to lead DEI at Golin

Golin has named Natasha O'Dell Archer as SVP of diversity, equity and inclusion. 

In the newly created role, Archer will lead the Interpublic Group firm's global DEI communications, strategic programming and employee training and development. She will be based in the agency's Washington, DC, office and report to Tiffiny Bolden, global head of human resources, who was hired last November with responsibilities that included DEI. 

Archer will build on the work done by Golin's DEI counsel and Team Pixel, a client-facing network of agency specialists who represent dimensions of diversity, and streamline inclusion initiatives at regional and local levels. 

At Golin, Archer plans to help communicators and content creators mold the implicit associations formed by consumers across global marketplaces.

"As a former content creator myself, I know the power that creativity impacts in the minds, behaviors and actions of the masses," Archer said in a statement. "Reshaping the cultural mindset of consumers starts from inside the agency."

Archer comes to Golin with more than 20 years of experience at communications, public policy and social justice organizations. Most recently, she founded and led Archer aDroit, a DEI consultancy that offered all-agency training for corporations and focused on allyship and making space for change through small group, large group and interactive sessions.

She has also spent time working for equity and allyship at The Opportunity Institute, Council for a Strong America, Fight Crime: Invest in Kids and the U.S. Department of Education.

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

1 It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

2 IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

Tide washes away goodwill with an insulting and strategically braindead ad

3 Tide washes away goodwill with an insulting and strategically braindead ad

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

4 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

5 Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

Kantar appoints second CEO in less than a year

6 Kantar appoints second CEO in less than a year

IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

7 IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

8 Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

Jean Lin appointed as executive officer at Dentsu Group

9 Jean Lin appointed as executive officer at Dentsu Group

'Cathay' moves beyond 'Pacific' with travel lifestyle brand

10 'Cathay' moves beyond 'Pacific' with travel lifestyle brand

Related Articles

Moving DEI beyond boxes and spreadsheets
Advertising
Jun 10, 2021
Robert Sawatzky

Moving DEI beyond boxes and spreadsheets

LinkedIn names Golin global social media agency partner
Digital
Jul 8, 2021
Diana Bradley

LinkedIn names Golin global social media agency partner

Expertise, understanding and action needed to lift DEI in APAC
Advertising
Jun 9, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Expertise, understanding and action needed to lift ...

Cannes Lions responds to DE&I controversy
Advertising
May 27, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

Cannes Lions responds to DE&I controversy

Just Published

Disney orchestrates a symphony of diversity
Advertising
14 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Disney orchestrates a symphony of diversity

INSPIRATION STATION: A very diverse musical group—in terms of the musicians and their instruments—called True Colors Symphony recreated 'A whole new world' in a music video produced at Hong Kong Disneyland.

Creative Minds: Rob Morrison
Advertising
14 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Rob Morrison

We get to know a veteran copywriter through his answers to 11 questions. Find out what's on his bucket list, why he once had 'skin in the game' on an IBM campaign, the crazy leap he took on a dare, and why he chose to send us this profile picture.

BBH interns produce purpose-driven campaign on imposter syndrome
PR
17 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

BBH interns produce purpose-driven campaign on ...

The LinkedIn campaign has seen politicians and high-profile individuals pitch in personal tales of self-doubt in the workplace.

A fleeting lifespan for Twitter's ephemeral feature
Digital
18 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

A fleeting lifespan for Twitter's ephemeral feature

Social-media network has called time on its disappearing format after it failed to fulfil its mission to encourage more active users.