News
Jessica Heygate
Jan 27, 2023

IPG hires long-time Accenture exec to oversee commerce strategy

Jeriad Zoghby tasked with unifying IPG’s commerce expertise and identifying opportunities for growth.

Interpublic Group has hired Jeriad Zoghby, a key commerce executive at Accenture Song, in a new role overseeing the holding company’s commerce strategy.

As chief commerce strategy officer, Zoghby will be responsible for connecting IPG’s existing channel and platform expertise across the commerce space and helping to identify opportunities for growth. 

He will help agency and client business leaders support clients who are looking for comprehensive commerce solutions.

Zoghby starts in his new role immediately. 

He joins from a nearly 12-year stint at Accenture Song, formerly known as Accenture Interactive, the marketing communications arm of consulting giant Accenture.

Most recently, he was global lead for omnichannel commerce where he was tasked, among other responsibilities, with helping manufacturers to grow their digital market share.

Earlier, Zoghby launched the global personalization practice at Accenture Interactive to help clients use data and insights to drive greater personalization and higher performance in their commerce experiences.

Prior to Accenture, Zoghby led customer portfolio management at Merkle. He has a Ph.D. in operations research.

Zoghby’s hire forms part of IPG CEO Philippe Krakowsky’s strategy to grow the agency network’s commerce expertise.

In October, IPG acquired RafterOne — a tech provider which helps brands implement Salesforce solutions for B2B and B2C commerce — to enhance its integrated commerce offering and mar tech capabilities.

 
 

 

Source:
Campaign US
