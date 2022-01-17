Media News
Gideon Spanier
1 day ago

Haymarket doubles profits after faster than expected recovery from pandemic

Media group generated half of annual turnover from US.

Haymarket doubles profits after faster than expected recovery from pandemic

Haymarket Media Group doubled annual profits in the last financial year as the group bounced back from the pandemic faster than expected and generated half of its turnover from the US for the first time.

The owner of brands including AsianInvestor, Campaign, Horticulture Week, MyCME and What Car? reported earnings before tax, interest, depreciation, amortisation and exceptional items (EBITDAE) of £16.5m in the 12 months to June 2021, compared with £8.3m a year earlier.

Turnover rose 3.4% to £147.7m, with digital bringing in about 65% of revenue, print 19% and live events, which were largely virtual,16%.

Geographically, the US represented just over 50% of sales, the UK 41% and the rest of the world 9%. The US had a record year, with 90% of its sales coming from medical business.

Haymarket ended the financial year with £37.9m in net cash, up from £24.8m, according to the accounts, which have been filed at Companies House.

Kevin Costello, chief executive of Haymarket Media Group, said: “These results reflect a year of determination, exceptional hard work and motivation. We went into the new financial year (July 2020) having restructured the business, partly in response to the pandemic. And it paid off, putting us in a strong position to face the year ahead. We remained true to our core strategic goals and values, continuing to reinforce the balance sheet, ensuring we have the headroom to grow.

“We responded quickly to the crisis in early 2020, while remaining focused on our core strategy. This has served as our north star.  A key part of which has been our ongoing obsession with the continued diversification of our revenues, resulting in our best performance ever in the US and a significant leap in profit.

“As a private company we can take a long-term view, without exposure to the volatility of the stock market. We have reinforced our cash position, enabling us to continue to invest organically and through acquisitions.”

Costello cited the launches of Performance Marketing World, Rare Disease Advisor and Opthamology Advisor and the acquisition of Rockcliffe Media in the past 18 months.

“The company will continue diversifying revenue streams across the markets it operates in, and actively look for new investment and acquisition opportunities in areas such as automotive technology, marketing communications and medical,” Haymarket said.

Lord Heseltine, founder and chairman of Haymarket Media Group, said: “These results demonstrate a business that is financially sound, setting us in good stead to focus on sustainable growth.

“Despite an uncertain trading environment, at Haymarket we find ourselves in a strong position and have moved from surviving to thriving. It’s a testament to the ingenuity of our people that we can report the healthy profit we have today and I have complete faith in them for our future successes.”

Revenue set to return to pre-pandemic levels

Haymarket expects revenue to be back to pre-pandemic levels in the current financial year ending June 2022, with live events revenue benefitting from the return of face-to-face events.

Digital is likely to be close to two-thirds of turnover, live events 21% and print 16%.

Costello said: “It’s all about growth. We have a solid foundation, underpinned by our remarkable content. This is what sets us apart. Specialist content that inspires, informs and empowers our clients, audiences and communities.

“We are proud of our heritage but more excited by what the future holds. We continue to invest and grow our business, while actively pursuing acquisition opportunities within our chosen markets.

“At the peak of the crisis, revenues had fallen by 40% in the UK, but we have recovered better than we could have imagined. We cannot ignore the current challenges for us including the spread of Omicron, holding live events across the media sector and the impact of the semiconductor crisis within the automotive sector.

“And while we face another year of ambiguity, since returning to the office under a blended working model last year, the power of in-person collaboration is clear and we don’t ever want to lose that,” he added, describing Haymarket as “a business of creatives who thrive through human interaction”.

Haymarket owns more than 70 brands – with 1,300 employees and offices across the UK, US, Hong Kong, Singapore, India and Germany.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

2 Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

3 Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

4 Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

5 6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

6 We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

7 Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

The programmatic poop funnel

8 The programmatic poop funnel

AB InBev reveals new logo

9 AB InBev reveals new logo

‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

10 ‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

Related Articles

Haymarket records annual profits of £8.3m despite effects of Covid-19
Media
Jan 18, 2021
Gideon Spanier

Haymarket records annual profits of £8.3m despite ...

Haymarket's profits jump 150% to £8.6 million
Media
Jan 16, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Haymarket's profits jump 150% to £8.6 million

Haymarket Media Asia and Cyber Communications announce content partnership
Media
Oct 1, 2020
Staff

Haymarket Media Asia and Cyber Communications ...

Atifa Silk appointed MD of Haymarket Media Asia
Media
Jul 20, 2020
Staff Reporters

Atifa Silk appointed MD of Haymarket Media Asia

Just Published

Lynn Lewis elevated to global CMO of Mediabrands as UM taps Joe DeMiero as US CEO
Media
8 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Lynn Lewis elevated to global CMO of Mediabrands as ...

DeMiero joins from Publicis agency Hawkeye.

AnalogFolk Group launches global behavioural consultancy MindWorks
Marketing
8 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

AnalogFolk Group launches global behavioural ...

MindWorks will apply behavioural economics to marketing strategy.

Edelman barometer sees trust in all media fall, except corporate channels
Media
9 hours ago
Danny Rogers

Edelman barometer sees trust in all media fall, ...

Trust in all news sources has fallen over the past decade, apart from media owned by businesses themselves, according to the latest global Trust Barometer from PR agency Edelman.

What’s the future of events? Trends shift as Covid rages on
Advertising
17 hours ago
Mariah Cooper

What’s the future of events? Trends shift as Covid ...

Companies now consider virtual events a permanent part of the landscape, according to a new study by Splash.