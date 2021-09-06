Digital News
Everise to add 700 staff in APAC by year end

The digital customer experience firm is targeting growth in Japan, Malaysia and Singapore, where it will open a digital innovation hub by the end of the year.

Everise founder and CEO Sudhir Agarwal
Everise founder and CEO Sudhir Agarwal

Everise, a digital customer experience solutions provider based in Austin, Texas, is expanding its presence in Asia-Pacific with plans to recruit 700 staff in the region by the end of the year. 

The company said it will open a digital customer experience innovation centre in Singapore in the last quarter of 2021 and increase its investments in Malaysia and Japan, where it took over an existing joint venture in August.

The Singapore CX centre will target "high-growth" companies in the Southeast Asian region as well as US-based clients that wish to economically scale omnichannel customer experiences in Asia. 

Everise claims it has grown at a compounded rate of 33% over the past three years and by the end of 2021, it will employ 15,000 people globally in seven countries.

The customer experience firm said it has already recruited 300 native Asian-language speakers in Kuala Lumpur and Japan to support its technology clients, which it plans to double by the end of the year. Singapore is a greenfield project, and the company plans to employ 100 Singaporeans by the end of the year and 400 by the end of 2022.  

“Over the past three years we have seen the opportunity to expand our services in Asia," Everise founder and CEO Sudhir Agarwal said in a release. "Companies that are rapidly growing and new market entrants have demand to deliver innovative, multilingual brand experiences."

 

