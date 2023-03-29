EssenceMediacom's new division to exploit 'burgeoning communications economy'

EssenceMediacom has launched Creative Futures in a consolidation of different creative arms of the business.

Creative Futures amalgamates Creative Systems, Mediacom’s former creative transformation division, and Essence Experience, the previous digital innovation division at Essence.

EssenceMediacom said the new division would “help clients navigate and leverage the explosion in opportunities in the burgeoning new communications economy”.

The division will be led by Stef Calcraft, global chief executive of Creative Futures at EssenceMedia.com, who was previously in charge of Creative Systems.

“We are seeing our focus on integration and creative transformation driving breakthrough work and results for our clients, both within and beyond advertising,” he said.

“Our growth model brings together the most diverse, creative and innovative teams around the world and integrates them seamlessly into our client teams, media, platform and WPP partners.

“Creative Futures is single-mindedly focused on the future of creativity and the breakthrough results this delivers for our people, clients, and partners.”

The leadership team includes Nick Palmer (global head of creative transformation), Misha Sher (global head of sports, entertainment and culture), Sue Unerman (global head of relevance), Benjamin Vendramin (global chief creative and content officer), Anush Prabhu (global chief strategy officer), Kate Anthony (global managing director), and Sharon Foo (managing director of Creative Futures in the US).

Nick Lawson, global chief executive of EssenceMediacom, said: “Our creative capabilities have been transformed under Stef’s leadership and our brilliant teams around the world. Creative Futures opens a hugely exciting new chapter in how we bring the best talent and expertise together across EssenceMediacom.

“It will unlock the extraordinary media and creative opportunities that can now be realised for all our clients to help them breakthrough and drive their growth agendas.”

EssenceMediacom was formed in 2022 when WPP’s Group M merged Mediacom and Essence.

Creative Systems was launched globally in 2021 with the aim of bringing media and creative back together using data and technology.

Essence Experience produces contextual, AI-driven addressable products, which tailor ad content to the subject themes of the articles in which they appear.