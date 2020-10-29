Digital Marketing News
Staff
1 day ago

Digital Media Awards 2021: Call for entries

The DMAs provide a chance for organisations in Greater China to have their work judged by respected digital professionals, putting their talent on an international stage.

Digital Media Awards has returned to honour industry leaders and organisations whose achievements have driven the development and growth of digital marketing in Greater China. Enter today to have your work judged by respected digital professionals, putting your talent on the international stage.

This awards celebrate the best digital marketing work, innovation and talent, and recognise the region's growing influence on the global digital industry.

Key dates

  • Early-bird deadline: Tuesday, 8 Dec 2020 
  • Entry deadline: Thursday, 18 Feb 2021 
  • Late entry deadline: Wednesday, 24 Feb 2021 
  • Shortlist announcement:  Monday, 29 Mar 2021 

*Cut-off times for the entry deadlines are 6 pm Hong Kong / Beijing time (UTC/GMT+8).

To learn more, please visit our website or reach out to the Awards Team.

Awards enquiries

dmachina@haymarket.asia

Zamir Khan
Head of awards events

Partnership enquiries

Gareth Scott
Commercial director

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

