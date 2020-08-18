Digital Marketing News
Campaign India Team
Aug 18, 2020

Deloitte confirms acquisition of Indian media audit firm Spatial Access

The move will enhance Deloitte’s advisory capabilities and enable brands to make more efficient advertising and marketing decisions.

Deloitte confirms acquisition of Indian media audit firm Spatial Access
Following media reports earlier this year, Deloitte India has now officially announced the acquisition of Spatial Access, a specialised media audit, analytics and marketing advisory firm.
 
Spatial Access was founded by Meenakshi Menon in October 2003.
 
According to a statement from Deloitte, the acquisition was made to enhance the organisation’s advisory capabilities and enable brands to make more efficient advertising and marketing decisions. Deloitte will also help brands instill global marketing best practices to reinvent the ‘future of marketing’.
 
Deloitte's expansion into media auditing services follow's Accenture's February decision to close its media auditing arm Accenture Media Management after facing much industry criticism.  Agencies argued that Accenture's entry into marketing and advertising services with the acquisitions of The Monkeys, Ho Communications and Droga5 put it in conflict with its media auditing arm measuring the media effectiveness of its competitors.  In May, Accenture also made an acquisition in India, Ahmedabad-based data analytics firm Byte Prophecy
 
“Deloitte strengthens its foothold in the advertising and marketing advisory space by enabling our clients to enhance the effectiveness of their marketing spends which are directly aligned to their business objectives," said Chandrashekar Mantha, partner and media and entertainment industry lead, risk advisory at Deloitte India. "Our endeavor is to help brands address their business challenges by introducing value added, and differentiated tech-enabled solutions across the A&M value chain.” 
 
“We are excited to be a part of Deloitte," added Menon. "At Spatial Access, our differentiator lies in understanding the key challenges of the advertising and marketing fraternity. We have an insiders’ view of the industry. This proposition - combined with the need to scale up the impact of marketing through the technology and analytics skills of Deloitte is poised to provide a more holistic, effective, and efficient solution suite on a larger platform and most importantly, deliver significantly enhanced value to our stakeholders.”
 
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Just Published

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
4 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.

Napster acquired by UK virtual-events company for just $70 million
News
13 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Napster acquired by UK virtual-events company for ...

Music-sharing venture's catalogue will be used to create audio and visual music experience.