News
Nikita Mishra
16 hours ago

DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

DDB Philippines has come under heavy criticism after netizens found it used foreign stock footage for a Philippines tourism promotional campaign from at least five other countries, including Brazil and Indonesia.

Photo: Philippine Department of Tourism/YouTube
Photo: Philippine Department of Tourism/YouTube

Advertising agency DDB has come under flak for using stock footage of other countries in a Philippines tourism promotional campaign.

The agency launched a part of the Filipino government’s US$900,000 ‘Love The Philippines’ campaign for the Department of Tourism (DOT) on June 27 that included rehashed footage of the rice terraces of Indonesia from stock footage site Pond5, the sand dunes of Brazil from Videvo, elements from Thailand as well as Dubai in the promotional work for the archipelago.

The incident unraveled after popular Philippine blogger Sass Rogando Sasot questioned the work's authenticity and alleged several shots in the campaign were “non-original” and from other countries. An analysis by news agency AFP’s Fact Check team confirmed the same; the video carried footage of Brazil, Indonesia, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates.

As of today, the Department of Tourism has taken down the video from its Facebook page; DDB has apologised for the “foreign stock footage,” describing it as an “unfortunate oversight on our agency’s part.” It further noted that the video was meant for internal use only.

“Proper screening and approval processes should have been strictly followed,” DDB said. “The use of foreign stock footage in a campaign promoting the Philippines is highly inappropriate and contradictory to the Department of Tourism’s objectives.”

Campaign Asia-Pacific has reached out to the tourism ministry in the Philippines but has yet to hear back at the time of publishing this story. However, the tourism ministry said in its statement released to the local media that it had “repeatedly sought confirmation from DDB on the originality and ownership of all materials contained in the AVPs (audio-visual presentations) and key visuals presented to the department.”

The video was produced at its own expense, DDB said. “As DOT’s agency on record for the launch of this campaign, we take full responsibility over this matter,” the firm added. The DDB said that the tourism video in question was produced by the advertising agency at their own expense.

“No public funds were released, or would be released, to fund the video. This was a DDB initiative to help pitch the slogan,” it noted.

Meanwhile the DOT said that it ''holds the responsibility of promoting the country to the highest standard.''

''Therefore, it will not hesitate to exact accountability and take the necessary action to protect the interest of the country even as it continues to exhaust all efforts to develop and promote the Philippine tourism industry,'' the department added.

DDB Philippines won the Philippine Department of Tourism’s creative account in January 2019 and was tasked to give a push to the island country’s sustainable tourism. In addition, BBDO Guerrero, DOT’s long-standing partner agency since 2012, also won two significant projects simultaneously and was tasked with developing an integrated marketing communications campaign and refreshing its ‘It’s More Fun’ in Philippines tagline. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

1 Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming

2 YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming

Prolonged protests put Reddit at crossroads with ad revenue

3 Prolonged protests put Reddit at crossroads with ad revenue

Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, says video ad research report

4 Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, says video ad research report

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

5 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

APAC agencies win Titanium and Glass Grand Prix at Cannes Lions

6 APAC agencies win Titanium and Glass Grand Prix at Cannes Lions

All the ways Shein’s influencer tour went wrong

7 All the ways Shein’s influencer tour went wrong

Cathay Pacific romances travelers with food in new global campaign

8 Cathay Pacific romances travelers with food in new global campaign

Top independent health agency opens in APAC

9 Top independent health agency opens in APAC

Move and win roundup: Week of June 19, 2023

10 Move and win roundup: Week of June 19, 2023

Related Articles

2023 Cannes Contenders: DDB Singapore predicts winners
Jun 6, 2023
Campaign Staff

2023 Cannes Contenders: DDB Singapore predicts winners

Emma Montgomery takes CEO post at DDB Chicago
Jun 1, 2023
Sabrina Sanchez

Emma Montgomery takes CEO post at DDB Chicago

2023 Cannes Contenders: DDB Hong Kong's promising picks
Jun 13, 2023
Campaign Staff

2023 Cannes Contenders: DDB Hong Kong's promising picks

Agency Report Card 2022: DDB
The Information
Mar 27, 2023
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2022: DDB

Just Published

Bang & Olufsen invites music lovers to 'see themselves in sound'
6 hours ago
Charlotte Rawlings

Bang & Olufsen invites music lovers to 'see ...

The campaign was created by Hello Monday/Dept.

SEC Newgate to get new majority owner in $100 million deal
6 hours ago
John Harrington

SEC Newgate to get new majority owner in $100 ...

The investment from global alternative investment firm Investcorp values the comms business at more than $250 million and will fuel expansion, including in APAC.

'Final warning': turning adland's climate pledges into action
The Information
7 hours ago
Jennifer Small

'Final warning': turning adland's climate pledges ...

Campaign delves into what action the advertising industry is taking to avert environmental disaster.

ANA’s programmatic transparency study: time for an industry overhaul?
7 hours ago
Rhys Williams

ANA’s programmatic transparency study: time for an ...

An independent agency leader in the UK takes us through ANA's latest study and what advertisers can do.