Creative Minds: Why Ziwei Koh’s favourite pieces of work are his own TikToks

Name: Ziwei Koh

Origin: Singapore

Places lived/worked: Singapore

Pronouns: He/him

CV:

Content creator, VaynerMedia APAC, Singapore, 2020-present

Motion designer, TMRRW Studios, Singapore, 2017-2018

1. How did you end up being a creative?

I do not recall how specifically, but I have always been in pursuit of creativity across many mediums since a young age. I was greatly shaped and influenced by early internet creators, especially visual effects artists. My interests led me to further studies in that field, after which I became a motion graphics designer and eventually, a content creator.

2. What's your favourite piece of work in your portfolio?

My favourite pieces of work (that I can talk about) are currently my TikToks! They may not be considered the most ‘polished’, but I started creating content purely for fun. Seeing them go viral has taught me so much, and in return, I’ve been given the opportunity to help and equip younger creators when they approach me for tips on how to edit their own TikToks, which is where I was 10 years ago.

3. What's your favourite piece of work created by someone else?

At the moment, it has to be UA’s music video “お茶”:

4. What/who are your key creative influences?

My key influences are Mike Diva, Daniels, Donald Glover, Balenciaga, Sambuca, rainy days, and peer pressure.

5. What career did you think you'd have when you were a kid?

Roadside sweeper. I just found the sound of sweeping dried leaves so therapeutic when I was a kid—it was like ASMR to me.

6. Do you work best under pressure, or when things are calm?

Both, but I work best when I’m properly compensated financially (which I am at VaynerMedia).

7. Do you have any secret or odd talents?

I can wink with both eyes at the same time.

8. What advice would you give to 10-year-old you, if you could?

Learn to laugh at yourself.

9. What food can you not live without? What food would you be happy to never taste again?

Rice is love; rice is life. On the other hand, hard boiled egg yolks…

10. Tell us about your tattoo(s).

I don’t have any yet but would love to tattoo the word RIGHT on my left arm and the word LEFT on my right arm.

11. Do you have a nickname? How did you get it?

My artist name is ‘ziwi’. It’s a nickname my close friends started calling me one day many years ago… so here's to them.