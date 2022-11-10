Advertising Analysis
Staff Reporters
Nov 10, 2022

Creative Minds: Why Ziwei Koh’s favourite pieces of work are his own TikToks

Meet the content creator at Vayner Media Singapore, an accidental TikTok star who can also wink with both eyes at the same time.

Ziwei Koh
Ziwei Koh
In Creative Minds, we ask APAC creatives a long list of questions, from serious to silly, and ask them to pick 11 to answer. (Why 11? Just because.) Want to be featured?

Name: Ziwei Koh

Origin: Singapore

Places lived/worked: Singapore

Pronouns: He/him

CV:

  • Content creator, VaynerMedia APAC, Singapore, 2020-present
  • Motion designer, TMRRW Studios, Singapore, 2017-2018

1. How did you end up being a creative?

I do not recall how specifically, but I have always been in pursuit of creativity across many mediums since a young age. I was greatly shaped and influenced by early internet creators, especially visual effects artists. My interests led me to further studies in that field, after which I became a motion graphics designer and eventually, a content creator.

2. What's your favourite piece of work in your portfolio? 

My favourite pieces of work (that I can talk about) are currently my TikToks! They may not be considered the most ‘polished’, but I started creating content purely for fun. Seeing them go viral has taught me so much, and in return, I’ve been given the opportunity to help and equip younger creators when they approach me for tips on how to edit their own TikToks, which is where I was 10 years ago.

@zi.wii

3. What's your favourite piece of work created by someone else? 

At the moment, it has to be UA’s music video “お茶”:

4. What/who are your key creative influences?

My key influences are Mike Diva, Daniels, Donald Glover, Balenciaga, Sambuca, rainy days, and peer pressure.

5. What career did you think you'd have when you were a kid?

Roadside sweeper. I just found the sound of sweeping dried leaves so therapeutic when I was a kid—it was like ASMR to me.

6. Do you work best under pressure, or when things are calm?

Both, but I work best when I’m properly compensated financially (which I am at VaynerMedia).

7. Do you have any secret or odd talents?

I can wink with both eyes at the same time.

8. What advice would you give to 10-year-old you, if you could?

Learn to laugh at yourself.

9. What food can you not live without? What food would you be happy to never taste again? 

Rice is love; rice is life. On the other hand, hard boiled egg yolks…

10. Tell us about your tattoo(s).

I don’t have any yet but would love to tattoo the word RIGHT on my left arm and the word LEFT on my right arm.

11. Do you have a nickname? How did you get it?

My artist name is ‘ziwi’.  It’s a nickname my close friends started calling me one day many years ago… so here's to them.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

1 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

4 What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

5 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

7 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

8 Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

9 What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

10 Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

Related Articles

Creative Minds: Adeline Siow can decipher Ikea hieroglyphics really well
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Adeline Siow can decipher Ikea ...

Creative Minds: Why Tien Nguyen loves B&W and everything in between
Advertising
Nov 17, 2022
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Why Tien Nguyen loves B&W and ...

Creative Minds: Anthony Baker loves live music and ripe plantains
Advertising
Oct 27, 2022
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Anthony Baker loves live music and ...

Creative Minds: Why Sive Buckley is inspired by her two grandmothers
Marketing
Oct 20, 2022
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Why Sive Buckley is inspired by her ...

Just Published

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming
Media
6 hours ago
Chris Kyme

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming

Based on a recent study by Hong Kong Baptist University, OOH ads are failing to capture people as they severely lack creativity.

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch
Marketing
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch

Overseeing Twitch’s highest-performing sales team in APAC, Crosby’s passion and ability to lead from the front has seen her smash targets and even outpace forecasts.

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or here to stay?
Advertising
7 hours ago
Nicola Merrifield

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or ...

In this second part of the 2022 CMO Outlook report, Campaign uncovers how chief marketing officers view a new form of digital advertising; metaverse-based marketing. Meanwhile, marketers also reveal their latest thoughts on talent and on agency partnerships.

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech
Marketing
12 hours ago
Eric Solomon

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech

And what I'm up to now that I’m back.