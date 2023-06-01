Creative Minds: The witty Denstu wordsmith on trolling for success

In Creative Minds, we ask APAC creatives a long list of questions, from serious to silly, and ask them to pick 11 to answer. (Why 11? Just because.) Want to be featured?

Name: Anamika Thakur

Origin: New Delhi, India

Places lived/worked: New Delhi, Mumbai

Pronouns: She/her

CV:



Copy supervisor, Dentsu Creative, New Delhi, 2022-present

Senior copywriter, Leo Burnett, New Delhi, India, 2021-2022

Senior copywriter, Grey Group, New Delhi, India, 2020-2021

Copywriter, Dentsu Impact, New Delhi, India, 2019-2020

Junior copywriter, Contract Advertising, Mumbai, India, 2018-2019



1. How did you end up being a creative?

My father is in advertising. And growing up, I saw how excited he used to be about his work. Every single day. I hero-worshiped him and so I wanted to do the exact same thing. He hated the idea of me doing the same thing though. This is so typical of Indian parents, of course, when they are doctors, then they want you to follow in their footsteps. And given his vehement opposition to the idea of me pursuing a career in advertising, —I just knew I had to do it. I’m not a rebel (with/without a cause) but with hindsight, I’m glad I ended up becoming a copywriter. Not to sound corny, but I feel this path was meant for me. Like it was my destiny. I wouldn’t do anything else or be anywhere else. Even if Aladdin’s genie grants me my wish to be a multi-millionaire! Pushing it too much? I’ll shut up. [laughs]

2. What's your favourite piece of work in your portfolio?

I like to think that my best piece of work is yet to happen. But until then, I’ll share my current favourite from my portfolio.

This coming-of-age mobile brand has consecutively been winning the top spot as India’s No.1 smartphone brand in terms of user satisfaction. Yet, somehow no one seems to get their name right. We thought if we own it and troll ourselves for it, no one else would ever have that power over us. After an intense brainstorming session, we pitched the idea to the iQOO team with our fingers crossed chanting ‘here-goes-nothing’ inside our heads. And boom! Next, we know everyone’s on board and excited about it. We’re not just running with it, we’re Tom-Cruise-style flying with it! A truly bold campaign. It was the stuff of pure wild dreams for a creative person.

3. What's your favourite piece of work created by someone else? Francesca. A Diesel Film. Diesel is one of my favourite brands and I absolutely love almost everything they create. This particular film is one of my all-time favourites. And I’m not exaggerating when I say that I’ve seen it at least a hundred times. I love, admire and worship the sheer courage displayed in the film at every level - right from the creative conception to the final execution. The message—the freedom to do what makes you happy and live your individuality to 100% in whatever way it manifests itself—is captured hauntingly beautiful in my opinion. The soundtrack is just an added bonus. Chef’s kiss!

4. What kind of student were you?

The Hermione Granger kind. First bencher. Flaunting big nerd energy. Diligent. Never missed my homework. I was too competitive for my own good, honestly.

5. What's the craziest thing you've ever done?





I once wrote an ad film for Parryware that got approved as is. No changes, no feedback. Just a green light. I’m still in shock.

6. Who’s on your dream dinner guest list (alive or dead)?





Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Every word she says is a comical hit. Can anyone really beat her? A genius writer and an awkward woman—my idol.

7. What career did you think you'd have when you were a kid?

Archaeologist. But Mumma told me my superstar personality wouldn’t be able to handle the comparative lack of fame in this career choice. And then, I also saw the movie ‘The Mummy’, so thank God!

8. What advice would you give to 10-year-old you, if you could?

Go outdoors, play, take it easy. Touch grass. There’s more to life than just being an A+ kid.

9. What really motivates you?

Copywriting is really hard. But I get up every day and do it anyway because I don't want to freeload on my parents. This is what truly motivates me. Quite banal but 100% honest answer.

10. What’s your favorite music/film / book of the past year, and why?

I read a collection of short stories by Ruskin Bond called ‘A Season of Ghosts’ and there was something bittersweet about all these stories based on yesteryear India. It takes me back to the time when I was a little child and everything was simpler, unplagued by the internet. Where people were present, and with each other, and real conversation happened. I miss having that innocent time with my parents and my friends.

11. Cat person or dog person?

Dog person. Rejection from a cat will forever break my fragile heart.