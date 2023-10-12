Creative Minds: Fighting film piracy with ads, watch Marielle Nones' most impactful work

In Creative Minds, we ask APAC creatives a long list of questions, from serious to silly, and ask them to pick 11 to answer. (Why 11? Just because.) Want to be featured?

Name: Marielle Nones

Origin: Manila, Philippines



Places lived/ worked: Singapore and Manila, Philippines



Pronouns: She/her

CV:



Associate creative director, Dentsu Creative, Singapore, 2021 – present

Creative director, Publicis JimenezBasic, 2020-2021

Associate creative director, Publicis JimenezBasic, 2018-2020

Senior art director, Publicis JimenezBasic, 2016-2018

Art director, Ace Saatchi & Saatchi, 2012-2016

1. How did you end up being a creative?

Whenever I was bored as a child, I would grab a notebook and draw. Then I just got very good at drawing because I found myself bored often. Art led to photography, which led to Photoshop, which led to creative thinking.

2. What's your favourite piece of work in your portfolio?





Piracy vs Piracy, to combat film piracy. One of my best friends directed his first movie and had me contribute to its pitch and production. Everyone pirates movies in Manila, and I thought nothing of it until I was part of a film crew myself. So whenever a pirate illegally downloaded a movie during the most prominent local film festival in the country, they’d download our ad instead.



3. What's your favourite piece of work created by someone else?

I love all of John Oliver’s shows. He creates weekly shows with creative solutions to real-world problems. That show should win a Titanium Lion. I was also obsessed with Trash Isles, an activation that used the law to make UN countries clean up trash in the middle of the ocean. And in over ten years, I’m still very impressed with Pause Entertainment’s Human Jukebox. They made the CEO eat and become a Bluetooth speaker.

4. What/who are your key creative influences?



The Philippines is a matriarchal society, and I benefit from the influence of many strong women there. When I’m challenged by a brief, I look to women like Maria Ressa or Leni Robredo, and measure the bravery of an idea to what they’ve done. Even if what comes out is being able to sell a dinosaur taking a selfie.



5. What kind of student were you?



I got a lot of recognition for my drawing skills as a kid, so often, I was ‘the artist’ of my class. I used to charge for sketches as early as the second grade.

6. What's on your bucket list?

To see Beyonce in concert.



7. Do you work best under pressure, or when things are calm?

When the timeline respects the creative process.

8. Do you have any secret or odd talents?

I have a weird talent for finding the cheapest flights. Friends often consult me before traveling because I package flights with a very detailed, unconventional itinerary. I would plan it down to what outfit they should wear in a particular city.

9. What career did you think you'd have when you were a kid?



I thought that I would be an interior decorator. I would love to go back to school and get a license for it when I'm 50.

10. Tell us about a cause you think needs more attention.

The Philippines is the only country, aside from the Vatican, that outlaws absolute divorce. It has led to too much violence against women and has left people in unhappy marriages without a way out.

11. What is your favourite gif or meme?