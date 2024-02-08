Analysis Advertising
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Creative Minds: From solving equations to forming narratives, Abhinav PD is all about his creative calling

This Digitas engineer-turned-creative director savours all-things cringe, turning them instead into binge-worthy entertainment.

In Creative Minds, we ask APAC creatives a long list of questions, from serious to silly, and ask them to pick 11 to answer. (Why 11? Just because.) Want to be featured?

Name: Abhinav PD

Origin: New Delhi, India

Places lived/worked: New Delhi

Pronouns: He/him

CV:

  • Creative, Delhi-NCR, Lowe Lintas 2011-2013
  • Senior copywriter, Delhi-NCR, Contract India 2013-2014
  • Senior creative consultant, Delhi-NCR, K&L India 2014-2017
  • Creative director, Delhi-NCR, Dentsu Webchutney 2017-2022
  • Senior creative director, Delhi-NCR, Digitas India 2022-present

1. How did you end up being a creative?

Back in engineering college, I stumbled upon my knack for storytelling. Instead of the usual formula cramming, I turned equations into narratives (I still remember all of them). It made the academic grind more fun. Then, the advertising world caught my eye, where it’s all about stories, and the realisation hit: this is it!

2. What's your favourite piece of work in your portfolio?

Back in 2019, we launched Kohler India Palette. This piece holds a special place in my creative journey. I take immense pride in this work because, as a copywriter, delving into visual storytelling was a departure from the norm. It’s a testament to the belief that creativity transcends words. There’s a unique satisfaction in letting visuals take the lead, where the narrative unfolds through visuals rather than words. 

3. What's your favourite piece of work you wished you'd done?



For the first time, a Saudi Arabia-based food delivery service introduced a new and smart feature that allows users to order food online by harnessing the power of their subconscious mind.
The work won accolades at Cannes 2023. This is one piece that I truly wish I had crafted. It brilliantly merges human behaviour with the prowess of technology, showcasing the perfect synergy between the two. 

4. What or who are your key creative influences?

Colleagues, both past and present, alongside seniors and those beyond it. Former bosses will forever hold that title, shaping who I am today. Outside advertising, Christoper Nolan stands as a profound inspiration throughout life.

5. Do you work best under pressure, or when things are calm?

Projects usually kick off all calm and collected. And then bam, it's last-minute mode. As creative folks, we keep tweaking and refining things until the clock hits zero, always chasing one more idea.

6. Tell us about an artist (any medium) that we've never probably heard of. 

ALADAG & Solomun with DIYNAMIC production

Aladag is a dreamer and a doer. For a long time, his focus was being a director, writer, and producer in the film industry. His Turkish roots, him growing up in Stuttgart's hip-hop scene and later finding a new home in Berlin's techno clubs has blended a colourful tincture that is so clearly audible in his first release, the "Picture: Aladag" on Diynamic.

7. What movie or show do you never get tired of?

Interstellar: it isn’t just a sci-fi flick for me—it’s a love story and my personal life guru. It’s my go-to comfort film that doubles as a guide to how I see the world.

8. What's your guilty pleasure?

Cringing is my sport, and I am winning Gold. From ‘chudail’ (witch) memes to ‘just looking liking a wow’ moments, I savour the cringe and turn it into my binge-worthy entertainment.

9. Do you have any secret or odd talents?

Consider me a cosmology enthusiast in the making. During my free hours, you will catch me immersed in the captivating realms of quantum physics, exploring the most intriguing corner of the universe.

10. What's on your bucket list?

Travel, make music, write a book— in that order.

11. How would your co-workers describe you?
 
Distracted but listening.

Source:
Campaign Asia

