Could visual search tech improve online sales by 30%?

Visual search is growing in importance, especially among younger demographics, and early-adopter brands stand to increase online sales by up to 30%, according to a new report from Hong Kong-headquartered Delvify.

According to The SMART guide to Visual AI, adopting visual AI technology—which allows users to search by pointing to an item in a picture or by uploading or taking a picture themselves—will help drive user engagement and increase conversion rates. By removing the barriers for users to find products at a quicker pace, visual AI can provide inspiration, improve product discovery and lead to a more efficient user journey, the report states.

In addition to the above, the report also details how visual AI works, looks at some of the challenges to the growth of visual search, and contains recommendations for brands wishing to start implementing visual search.