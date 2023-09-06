News
Joseph Arthur
4 hours ago

Consumers are blind to AI’s benefits—brands need to prove the data value transaction

Despite continual demand for better personalisation and more streamlined purchase journeys, British shoppers remain skeptical of the benefits of AI-powered automation and for one reason: data privacy.

Consumers are blind to AI’s benefits—brands need to prove the data value transaction

Most UK consumers (59%) are not convinced that AI is improving their retail experiences despite 70% preferring brands that offer personalised recommendations—one of AI’s most common use cases in retail.

This is according to research from SAP Emarsys whereby over 2,000 UK shoppers were surveyed on thoughts regarding AI in retail.

The findings reaffirm the disconnect between consumers’ concerns about automation and their personalisation expectations.

Not only are the majority of shoppers unconvinced that AI is positively impacting their retail experiences, but a quarter (25%) of consumers are concerned that it will negatively impact their experiences.

Interestingly, although 91% of consumers prefer to interact with humans rather than AI, less than one in three (31%) can tell the difference between a human and an AI chatbot online.

Consumers are blind to AI’s benefits

Emarsys’ analysis suggests that this negativity is due to consumers failing to credit AI for their best online shopping experiences. Shoppers value effectively personalised content, customised recommendations and swift purchase journeys but don’t recognise that AI is behind these advancements.

The main reason behind consumers’ trepidation continues to be the use of their data. 60% of the respondents want retailers to strike a better balance between collecting their data and improving their shopping experiences, believing that the current processes behind data collection put too much risk on their privacy.

Ultimately, this trend further underlines that despite its benefits, consumers don’t yet trust AI tech or brands to use it responsibly.

Kelsey Jones, Global Head of Product Marketing at SAP Emarsys explained: “The benefits of AI in retail can’t be overstated: not just for brands but for customers as well. It’s clear that, at present, shoppers aren’t entirely convinced of AI's value. But when used responsibly, AI can truly enhance user experience in everything from receiving the right recommendations to easy purchasing processes.

"The personalised experiences that drive business growth and establish long-term customer loyalty aren’t realistic without data, so it’s essential that retailers educate shoppers and strike a mutually beneficial balance for data sharing. In order to do that, transparency is critical; brands need to explain how data is being used and the direct value it offers to consumers in terms of driving the personalisation that they so desire at every touchpoint.

“This education will be essential for the widespread adoption of AI and the consumer benefits it brings, with leading retailers able to meet – and even anticipate – their customer’s expectations through the relevant, reliable, responsible use of embedded AI.”

“People are more amenable to sharing their data when it provides direct value… and stronger connections with brands”

Expanding on this, Ritu Bhargava, President and Chief Product Officer, SAP Industry and Customer Experience, explained: “We typically see that people are more amenable to sharing their data when it provides direct value, in savings, efficiency, and stronger connections with brands. But transparency is critical to building the much-needed trust between a customer and a brand.

“Sharing how data is being used anytime a customer creates an account, signs up for marketing communications, or agrees to data sharing reassures customers that their data is being treated securely and compliantly.

“Retailers who can provide this transparency and direct value will enjoy the kind of widespread brand loyalty that comes from more personalised, value-oriented interactions, which can be the key to giving customers the brand experiences they truly want, when they want it, and where they want it.”

On the brand side of things, Dr. Lea Sonderegger, Chief Information Officer and Chief Digital Officer at Swarovski (a SAP customer), added: “AI is undoubtedly a value driver for customers and companies, helping to elevate personalisation at the highest level. Thanks to sophisticated algorithms, we can now better understand our customers as never before, anticipate their needs and, recently, provide a human-like conversational interaction.”

 

Source:
Performance Marketing World

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

1 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

2 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Dentsu Malaysia appoints new CEO as Kien Eng Tan announces retirement

3 Dentsu Malaysia appoints new CEO as Kien Eng Tan announces retirement

YouTube to use own co-viewing data for CTV advertising sparking transparency concerns

4 YouTube to use own co-viewing data for CTV advertising sparking transparency concerns

Is radical honesty better in the era of AI?

5 Is radical honesty better in the era of AI?

Fans can 'meet' K-pop supergroup Blackpink in Roblox

6 Fans can 'meet' K-pop supergroup Blackpink in Roblox

SSPs navigate turmoil after MediaMath’s collapse

7 SSPs navigate turmoil after MediaMath’s collapse

Yannick Bolloré on AI, tech and creativity quests after a decade as Havas CEO

8 Yannick Bolloré on AI, tech and creativity quests after a decade as Havas CEO

Havas names new chief executives for Japan and Thailand

9 Havas names new chief executives for Japan and Thailand

Google turns 25: Can it still dominate the next decade?

10 Google turns 25: Can it still dominate the next decade?

Related Articles

In a first, China allows public to use generative AI chatbots
Sep 1, 2023
Staff Reporters

In a first, China allows public to use generative ...

AI hype is done: Time to embrace reality
3 days ago
Steve Barrett

AI hype is done: Time to embrace reality

Ads for 'AI girlfriends' offering sexual images and company are flooding social media
2 days ago
Matthew Keegan

Ads for 'AI girlfriends' offering sexual images and ...

How marketers can scale the future with generative AI
May 18, 2023
Pankhuri Das

How marketers can scale the future with generative AI

Just Published

Elon Musk may be toxic, but he might not be crazy
2 hours ago
Peter Epstein

Elon Musk may be toxic, but he might not be crazy

After more than ten years of trying to be a successful ad-supported business, perhaps taking a different path is the right thing to do.

Disney Star ignites social change by advocating for respectful queer lexicon
2 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Disney Star ignites social change by advocating for ...

Watch the film conceptualised by 22Feet Tribal here.

Vegan charity ad showing blood and offal yoghurt banned by ASA
2 hours ago
Will Green

Vegan charity ad showing blood and offal yoghurt ...

Ad made by Skylark Media ruled likely to cause serious and widespread offence.