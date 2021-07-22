News
Diana Bradley
1 day ago

Clubhouse signs up Golin as global PR partner

Clubhouse also said it will no longer require invitations to join.

Clubhouse recently opened its app to Android users (Getty Images)
Clubhouse recently opened its app to Android users (Getty Images)

Audio social media app Clubhouse has named Golin as a global agency partner.

Golin tweeted that Clubhouse is a “global client” on Thursday morning, sharing the news that Clubhouse will no longer require invitations to join.

Representatives from Golin and Clubhouse were not immediately available for comment. 

Clubhouse burst onto the scene when it launched on iOS in March 2020. At the time, the app was invite-only, allowing users to explore virtual “rooms” hosting conversations on a range of topics from relationships to tech and investments to coping with mental health during the pandemic.

On its one-year anniversary, downloads neared 13 million. By April 2021, Clubhouse’s series C funding round valued the company at $4 billion. However, following reports that downloads declined from 9.2 million in February to 900,000 in March, some have speculated Clubhouse’s moment is over. The social audio app has since launched globally on Android, garnering 2 million downloads within two weeks. 

Other recent account wins by Golin include CooperVision, which it won in partnership with its Virgo Health sister agency, and LinkedIn, which brought Golin on as its social media agency partner. 

Golin posted an 11% revenue increase in 2020 to $248.5 million, including a 13% jump in the US to $160 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021

The PR firms in Interpublic Group’s Dxtra network registered double-digit growth on both an as-reported and organic basis in Q2 2021, compared with the prior year, said Andy Polansky, the division’s CEO, on Wednesday. Dxtra includes Weber ShandwickGolinCurrent Global and Rogers & Cowan/PMK. 

That compared to a revenue decrease in the high single digits on an organic basis and low double digits on an as-reported basis in Q2 2020, at the height of the Covid pandemic. The holding company’s PR firms saw low-single-digit revenue growth on both an as-reported and organic basis in Q2 2019.

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

2 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

3 IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

Mindshare names APAC CEO

4 Mindshare names APAC CEO

Jean Lin appointed as executive officer at Dentsu Group

5 Jean Lin appointed as executive officer at Dentsu Group

YouTube Shorts rolls out globally: What does this mean for short video rivals?

6 YouTube Shorts rolls out globally: What does this mean for short video rivals?

Burberry sales rebound after Chinese boycotts

7 Burberry sales rebound after Chinese boycotts

Move and win roundup: Week of July 12, 2021

8 Move and win roundup: Week of July 12, 2021

Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2021

9 Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2021

Brands cut ties with Chinese star Kris Wu over rape and teen sex allegations

10 Brands cut ties with Chinese star Kris Wu over rape and teen sex allegations

Related Articles

Inside Clubhouse’s Creator First pilot program
Media
Jun 2, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

Inside Clubhouse’s Creator First pilot program

Making the most of measurement on Clubhouse
Media
Apr 6, 2021
Natasha Bach

Making the most of measurement on Clubhouse

Twitter joins live audio platform race by opening Clubhouse rival Spaces
Digital
May 4, 2021
Betsy Kim

Twitter joins live audio platform race by opening ...

Natasha O'Dell Archer to lead DEI at Golin
PR
Jul 14, 2021
Aleda Stam

Natasha O'Dell Archer to lead DEI at Golin

Just Published