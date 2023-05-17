Analysis
Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards: Winners revealed

Australia's Initiative swipes the media agency category, DDB Group Philippines, New Zealand's Special, Australia's Fiftyfive5 are other winners from the region.

The results of the Campaign's Global Agency of the Year 2022 awards across 33 categories are in. 18 Asia-Pacific agencies made quite a splash with wins like New Zealand's Special swiping a gold and a silver (Auckland) in the Creative Agency and Creative Independent Agency categories, beating hot competition from two Australian shops: Thinkerbell and Howatson+Company. Australia's Fiftyfive5 snapped a gold in the Consultancy category. 

The Best Place to Work: Independent Shop was awarded to DDB Group Philippines. 

Australia’s Initiative walked off with the Media Agency of the Year, while Media Global Network was won by UM in the US. 

The complete list of APAC winners is below:

Category Holding Group Agency Winners Location
Best Network: Asia-Pacific Publicis Groupe Leo Burnett GOLD Asia Pacific
SPECIAL  Australia / New Zealand  SPECIAL  Australia / New Zealand  BRONZE New Zealand
TBWA TBWA\Asia Pacific SILVER Singapore
Best Place to Work: Individual Shop DDB Group Philippines DDB Group Philippines GOLD Philippines
Consultancy Fiftyfive5 Fiftyfive5 GOLD Australia
Half Rhino Pte Ltd half rhino SILVER Singapore
Creative Agency Thinkerbell Thinkerbell SILVER Australia
Howatson+Company Howatson+Company BRONZE Australia
SPECIAL SPECIAL GOLD New Zealand
Creative Independent Agency SPECIAL SPECIAL SILVER Auckland
Customer Engagement Agency Zenith Optimedia of Denuo Limited, Taiwan Branch Zenith Taiwan BRONZE Taiwan
Digital Independent Agency Propel Manila Propel Manila GOLD Philippines
Integrated Marketing Agency TBWA\SMP TBWA\SMP GOLD Philippines
Media Agency Initiative Initiative GOLD Australia
OMD New Zealand OMD New Zealand SILVER New Zealand
PR Agency Icon Agency Icon Agency SILVER Australia
Social Media Agency Propel Manila Propel Manila BRONZE Phlippines
Talent Management Person/Team of the Year IDEASXMACHINA Group of Hakuhodo IDEASXMACHINA Group of Hakuhodo GOLD Philippines

Meanwhile, outside of APAC, WPP’s Wunderman Thompson scooped three awards: Integrated Agency Global Network and Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year, while Agency Leader was awarded to Mel Edwards, WT’s global chief executive officer.

Ogilvy scooped Creative Agency Global Network, beating TBWA Worldwide and VMLY&R to the title.

The UK’s Pablo was triumphant as Creative Independent Agency, having fought off New Zealand’s Special for this indie agency award.

Further individual accolades went to Kit Altin, The Gate London’s chief strategy officer for Strategic Planning Leader, İlkay Gürpınar, TBWA\Instabul’s chief creative officer for Creative Leader, and Philip Heimann, Ogilvy New York’s global chief growth & marketing officer, who was named Agency Growth Leader.

Media Planning Leader was awarded to Emma Withington, managing partner, head of planning, Manning Gottlieb OMD, UK, earning this title for a second consecutive year.

Amplify claimed both Brand Experience Agency, having pipped US experiential giants First, Jack Morton Worldwide, and Momentum Worldwide to the post, and Independent Brand Experience Agency, having beaten the UK’s Imagination.

New Business Development Team of the Year/Person of the Year went to the UK’s PHD Worldwide, while Talent Management Person Team of the Year was claimed by IdeasXMachina Philippines, part of the Hakuhodo Group.

Campaign awarded The Philippines’ TBWA Santiago Mangada Puno Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year, which had fought off the UK’s The&Partnership and VCCP for the title.

Oliver’s U-Studio (for Unilever) celebrates its third consecutive year as the gold winner for Campaign’s In-House Agency, while Oliver also took the prize for Customer Engagement Agency.

Gideon Spanier, UK editor-in-chief at Campaign, said: "Campaign's Global Agency of the Year Awards shine a light on the most creative and commercially successful agencies around the world – regardless of size – and the talented individuals working within them.

“Winners are chosen by a select group of marketers, the people in a position to hire shops and authorise budgets.

“It’s truly a triumph to win one of these awards, celebrating industry-leading business and executives working across four continents, from established names to the new generation of businesses and talent."

Now in their fourth year, the global awards are judged by a panel of global and regional chief marketing officers audited by PwC.

For 2022, the awards are sponsored by R3, agency performance and marketing effectiveness trackers. 

The full list of categories: 

  • Global Diversity and Inclusion Initiative
  • Best Place to Work: Individual Shop
  • Agency Growth Leader
  • Agency Leader
  • Creative Leader
  • Media Planning Leader
  • Strategic Planning Leader
  • Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year
  • New Business Development Team/Person of the Year
  • Talent Management Person/Team of the Year
  • Brand Experience Agency
  • Consultancy
  • Creative Agency
  • Customer Engagement Agency
  • Digital Innovation Agency
  • Independent Brand Experience Agency
  • Independent Creative Agency
  • Independent Digital Agency
  • Integrated Marketing Agency
  • In-house Agency
  • Media Agency
  • Performance Marketing Agency
  • PR Agency
  • Social Media Agency
  • Best Place to Work: Network
  • Creative Agency Global Network
  • Digital Agency Global Network
  • Integrated Agency Global Network
  • Media Global Network
  • PR Global Network
  • Best Network: Middle East & Africa
  • Best Network: Asia-Pacific
  • Best Network: Europe

The full Global Agency of the Year 2022 winners can be viewed here and if you wish to receive information about the Global Agency of the Year Global 2023 Awards register here.

