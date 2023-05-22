Advertising News
Jack O'Brien
2 days ago

Bioré apologises for TikTok influencer mentioning school shooting in ad

Bioré Skincare issued a statement apologising for a TikTok influencer who promoted its products in an ad and repeatedly referenced a school shooting she survived.

Bioré apologises for TikTok influencer mentioning school shooting in ad

Bioré Skincare apologised over the weekend for a TikTok influencer who promoted its products in an ad and repeatedly referenced a school shooting she survived.

Influencer Cecilee Max-Brown posted a TikTok Thursday discussing her battles with anxiety and made specific mention of a recent school shooting. 

“Life has thrown countless obstacles at me this year, from a school shooting to having no idea what life is going to look like after college. In support of Mental Health Awareness Month, I’m partnering with Bioré Skincare to strip away the stigma of anxiety,” Max-Brown said in the TikTok.

Later in the video, Max-Brown said her anxiety has “come in waves,” adding that she has struggled from seeing “the effects of gun violence firsthand.” She then describes the “feeling of terror” during walks around her college campus in the weeks after the shooting while a voiceover plays on a video of a Michigan State basketball game.

The shooting referenced in the video took place on Michigan State University’s campus in East Lansing on February 13, resulting in the deaths of three students and injuring five others. The gunman died by suicide when confronted by police.

The ad prompted widespread backlash on social media, with many commentators questioning the appropriateness of using a school shooting as part of a pitch to sell skincare products.

One viral video that stitched with the original TikTok came from user @professorneil, who concluded that “we are living in The Bad Place.”

NBC News reported that the TikTok has been taken down from Max-Brown’s account and that she told the outlet on Friday that the video “came off completely wrong.” She subsequently posted an apology video on Sunday

In response to the online criticism, Bioré Skincare posted a lengthy apology on its Facebook page Saturday night, saying that while a lot of people are angry at the brand, they asked for it to be directed their way and not towards Max-Brown.

“Our consumers have told us that mental health is one of their biggest priorities, and it is so important for us to be able to provide meaningful support to them around this issue. This time, however, we did it the wrong way. We lacked sensitivity around an incredibly serious tragedy, and our tonality was completely inappropriate. We are so sorry,” the post read.

Source:
MM&M

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Cathay Pacific faces Chinese social media backlash after blanket incident

2 Cathay Pacific faces Chinese social media backlash after blanket incident

Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

3 Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards: Winners revealed

4 Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards: Winners revealed

Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

5 Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

6 Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

7 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Campaign360: Highlights

8 Campaign360: Highlights

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

9 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Vice Media to keep operating amid sale process

10 Vice Media to keep operating amid sale process

Related Articles

The end of TikTok? Influencer marketing pros prep for possible ban in US
Mar 24, 2023
Chris Daniels

The end of TikTok? Influencer marketing pros prep ...

How momfluencers came to dominate influencer marketing
May 15, 2023
Matthew Keegan

How momfluencers came to dominate influencer marketing

TikTok offers brands performance marketing tips in new advertiser hub
May 10, 2023
Joseph Arthur

TikTok offers brands performance marketing tips in ...

Just Published

Fidelity International appoints global media agency
46 minutes ago
Shauna Lewis

Fidelity International appoints global media agency

Appointment follows a four-way competitive pitch.

Pitch process wastes time, money, and impacts mental health: report
2 hours ago
Ben Bold

Pitch process wastes time, money, and impacts ...

MediaSense interviewed directors and C-suite ad professionals across the globe.

Has brand love been jilted by the short-term sale?
2 hours ago
Eularie Saldanha

Has brand love been jilted by the short-term sale?

A Goafest 2023 panel of India's top brand marketers discuss brand love, the role of creativity, and the relationship between marketers and creative agencies

Adidas lists team India's 'impossible' moments
2 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Adidas lists team India's 'impossible' moments

Watch the film conceptualised by Fundamental here