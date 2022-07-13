Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
Jul 13, 2022

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Eugene Lee, McDonald’s

One of the youngest in top leadership at McDonald’s, Lee continues to enjoy a quick rise through the ranks at the fast-food giant.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Eugene Lee, McDonald’s
SEE THE FULL 2022 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

Eugene Lee

Regional chief marketing officer, Asia
McDonald’s
Malaysia
Member since 2020

From being a young marketing executive in 2009, Eugene Lee cut through the ranks to gain an Asia-wide marketing remit in the role of regional chief marketing officer. Based in Kuala Lumpur and a regular entry in this Power List, Lee’s successful career is proof that age and years of experience have no bearing on brand success.

Following his promotion in September last year, Lee oversees 12 Asian markets and works in tandem with respective market MDs and CMOs to craft McDonald’s short-term and long-term brand building initiatives and nurture local talent. 

Along with launching new ways for the brand to maximise sales, Lee’s most successful campaign has been partnering with BTS for a special meal. It was risqué, spending 40% of the media budget on one campaign, but when the collaboration is with the biggest boyband in the world, fans aka ARMY ensure sales projections and traditions go off the charts. For the first time, a McDonald’s campaign was launched in over 50 countries globally. Usually, every market runs its own marketing calendar but the #BTSxMcDonalds match was made in (burger) heaven. Lee is also attributed with the relaunch of Malaysia’s Ayam Goreng McD, a campaign that still serves as a case study for many marketers.

Pandemic curbs and shutdowns, however, were not easy. Closures and repeated bans on dining meant supply-chain bottlenecks, rising costs, and dismal sales. Lee guided his teams during this pivotal time to adopt a more brand-focussed strategy rather than a sales-focussed one. As markets and lifestyles began to normalise, McDonald’s reported a 21% growth for the full year in 2021, surpassing $112 billion globally.

SEE THE FULL 2022 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Eugene Lee, McDonald's
Marketing
Jun 17, 2021
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Eugene Lee, McDonald's

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Huiyan Pan, Shopee
Marketing
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Huiyan Pan, Shopee

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart
Marketing
Jul 15, 2022
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

Just Published

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as subscriber losses grow
Digital
14 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as ...

Streaming giant teases details of its advertising offering and why it chose to partner with Microsoft as it reports a loss of nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

With successful strategies to penetrate lower-tier cities, Wu confidently steers the boat for the retail brand in Greater China.

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's ...

After a short stint at the media measurement company, he replaces Ashish Bhasin and will oversee 11,600 people in 18 markets.

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue remains flat
Advertising
16 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue ...

Growth projections slow as the holding company remains cautious in an unpredictable macroeconomic environment.