Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Eugene Lee, McDonald’s

Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers

#LeadersForGood

Eugene Lee

Regional chief marketing officer, Asia

McDonald’s

Malaysia

Member since 2020

From being a young marketing executive in 2009, Eugene Lee cut through the ranks to gain an Asia-wide marketing remit in the role of regional chief marketing officer. Based in Kuala Lumpur and a regular entry in this Power List, Lee’s successful career is proof that age and years of experience have no bearing on brand success.

Following his promotion in September last year, Lee oversees 12 Asian markets and works in tandem with respective market MDs and CMOs to craft McDonald’s short-term and long-term brand building initiatives and nurture local talent.

Along with launching new ways for the brand to maximise sales, Lee’s most successful campaign has been partnering with BTS for a special meal. It was risqué, spending 40% of the media budget on one campaign, but when the collaboration is with the biggest boyband in the world, fans aka ARMY ensure sales projections and traditions go off the charts. For the first time, a McDonald’s campaign was launched in over 50 countries globally. Usually, every market runs its own marketing calendar but the #BTSxMcDonalds match was made in (burger) heaven. Lee is also attributed with the relaunch of Malaysia’s Ayam Goreng McD, a campaign that still serves as a case study for many marketers.

Pandemic curbs and shutdowns, however, were not easy. Closures and repeated bans on dining meant supply-chain bottlenecks, rising costs, and dismal sales. Lee guided his teams during this pivotal time to adopt a more brand-focussed strategy rather than a sales-focussed one. As markets and lifestyles began to normalise, McDonald’s reported a 21% growth for the full year in 2021, surpassing $112 billion globally.