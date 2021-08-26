Partner Content
1 day ago

Asia leads the world in mobile app download growth - but what does that mean for app marketers?

Adjust’s latest report takes a deep dive into the state of Asia’s App economy

Over the course of 2020 and into this year, app usage habits underwent drastic changes as people all around the world turned towards mobile for entertainment or daily tasks in response to COVID-19 related restrictions.

In Asia these changes led to massive growth in the mobile app economy, so much so that the region now accounts for 64% of global mobile app downloads, with sessions and installs increasing rapidly across app-verticals.

On top of this, time spent in-app and the length of each session has also increased. But have these trends persisted into 2021? And how has user behaviour changed over the last year in response to a year of lockdowns?

To help you keep pace with these changes, Adjust’s latest report takes a deep dive into mobile performance across the Asia Pacific region, drawing on data and industry insights to help marketers and developers understand user trends and how they can build strategies around them.

Download Mobile App Trends 2021: A focus on APAC from Adjust

One of the most important takeaways from Adjust’s Asia focussed app trends report is that the gains made over 2020 have continued into 2021, demonstrating that the industry is hanging onto users acquired during lockdown while also continuing to bring new users in.

Almost all verticals grew in all countries that the report analysed - with fintech and hyper casual gaming backing up their impressive lockdown spikes with sustained growth in 2021.

While install growth for many markets has slowed down in 2021 (compared to the initial lockdowns and resulting installs in 2020), Singapore and Vietnam have posted highly impressive uptakes this year, growing up to 49% and 43% compared to 2% and 27% in 2020.

The number of installs and sessions taking place within a particular vertical or region is an important indicator of how popular or in-demand certain types of apps are, particularly as mobile adoption continues to rise in the APAC region. But it’s the more granular data points that help you understand what users expect and how you can optimise your in-app experience to better meet their needs.

To get the full picture of Asia’s app economy, download Mobile App Trends 2021: A focus on APAC.

The report analyses data from India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam and shines a spotlight on the fintech, e-commerce and gaming app verticals.

Focusing on everything from installs and sessions to reattributions, eCPI, paid and organic ratios and the number of partners that apps in these verticals are working with, the APAC-focused Mobile App Trends 2021 includes a huge range of key benchmarks to help build your app marketing strategy.

Download Mobile App Trends 2021: A focus on APAC.

