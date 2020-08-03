Advertising News
Simon Gwynn
Aug 3, 2020

Account managers could be ‘squeezed out’ of agencies, UK industry report warns

“No one has really explained what the account management team does,” said one procurement lead.

Account managers could be ‘squeezed out’ of agencies, UK industry report warns

Account management risks being squeezed out of agencies without urgent change to how the discipline operates, a new report from the UK's Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA) has warned.

Two years ago, Procter & Gamble chief brand officer Marc Pritchard drew attention to the precarious position of account managers when he told Campaign that creatives should make up about three-quarters of the staff of agencies – something that he said should “strip away anything that doesn’t add to creative output”.

For the new report, The Future of Account Management, strategic brand consultancy Hall & Partners interviewed more than 30 client and agency leads on the challenges facing account management. It identified a series of trends that threaten the role:

  • Agencies are struggling to compete with tech companies and management consultancies for the best talent
  • Clients increasingly expect agencies to do more with less
  • The role of account management is not always clearly defined, making its value harder to perceive
  • Agencies need to improve their ability to collaborate and facilitate between each other

The study added that the COVID-19 pandemic and growth of the Black Lives Matter movement had accelerated these trends, meaning the process for the industry of responding to them will be a “sprint” rather than a “marathon”.

“Even before COVID-19, clients felt that account management were too focused on the day-to-day and the growth of the agency rather than on client challenges,” the report noted.

“We heard from senior agency leads that the discipline never really bounced back after the 2008 financial crash, when roles became spread increasingly thin and the focus shifted and lost its way.”

Moreover, many clients see account management as overcomplicated, with too many people with overlapping roles of responsibility – “a structure that implies breadth over multiple accounts rather than a depth of knowledge on a few accounts”.

The study quoted one procurement lead as saying: “To be honest, no-one has ever really explained what the account management team does.”

It suggested that agencies should think about “Y-shaped” careers, drawing a distinction between account management and project management for staff entering the later stage of their careers, noting: “The distinction between the roles is more evident at account director level and higher, where the transition to business consultant is vital.”

The research also pointed to the lack of diversity among account managers at many companies in terms of ethnic and social background.

One client lead said: “Most of my account managers are in their early twenties, upper middle class in agencies in Shoreditch and white. They can’t understand my customer.”

The report proposed three immediate actions the industry should take to secure the future of account management: celebrate and value the role; recruit the best talent for the future; and invest in and develop the talent it has.

Ed Palmer, co-chair of the IPA Client Relationship Group and managing director at St Luke’s, said: “Over the past few years, and especially these last few months, there’s been much debate about the future of agencies, as we’ve been facing into the opportunities and challenges of technology disruption, new competitors and, more recently of course, coronavirus.

“But the IPA’s Client Relationship Group felt the role of account handling as a discipline has not really been a part of that debate. Until now. We hope the learnings from this study help to showcase the value this discipline can bring in creating better outcomes for clients and agencies.”

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

It's do-or-die time for account management
Advertising
Aug 11, 2020
Caroline Foster Kenny

It's do-or-die time for account management

Is the role of account management really under threat?
Advertising
Aug 5, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Is the role of account management really under threat?

IPA UK: Google and Facebook are not moving fast enough to tackle ad problems
Advertising
Aug 15, 2017
Gideon Spanier

IPA UK: Google and Facebook are not moving fast ...

British advertisers condemn Facebook's refusal to ban or fact-check micro-targeted political ads
Advertising
Jan 13, 2020
Ben Bold

British advertisers condemn Facebook's refusal to ...

Just Published

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
4 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.

Napster acquired by UK virtual-events company for just $70 million
News
13 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Napster acquired by UK virtual-events company for ...

Music-sharing venture's catalogue will be used to create audio and visual music experience.