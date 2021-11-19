Digital Marketing News
1 day ago

Accenture acquires Japanese CX agency Tambourine

The ecommerce customer-experience specialist runs a team of 70 that specialises in using Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

Accenture Interactive is adding to its e-commerce customer experience capabilities with the acquisition of specialist agency Tambourine in Japan. 

Founded in 2015, Tambourine's 70-employee workforce of engineers and designers provides commerce services with Salesforce. In particular it uses Salesforce Commerce Cloud to deliver commerce experiences for consumer goods and entertainment companies. This involves CX design and engineering, web service and app development and consultancy services around customer touchpoints. 

As Salesforce’s Innovation Partner of the Year in 2020, Tambourine says it is one of the few companies in Japan with Level 1 Specialist certification in Salesforce’s B2C Commerce domain. 

Accenture says the acquisition is part of its strategy to build stronger commerce experiences and will improve its transformation services, including product and platform engineering and omnichannel delivery. 

Flaviano Faleiro, Accenture Interactive’s president for Growth Markets, said: “Brands understand that when they respond to new consumer behaviors with a seamless commerce experience, it makes them more relevant and valuable. The combination of Tambourine and Accenture Interactive will further enhance our ability to leverage creativity, technology and deep human insights to accelerate growth of our clients.”

“Tambourine is founded on the premise of achieving excellent outcomes as a team,” said Tatsuya Nakao, CEO of Tambourine. “Now, as part of Accenture, we look forward to extending our digital commerce expertise across the entire customer experience and work closely together to create deep impact for our clients.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Tambourine is the latest in a series of acquisitions that Accenture has in commerce expertise and compliments its addition of Japan's Businet Systems in February. Businet operates Salesforce Commerce Cloud-based e-commerce sites in Japan, with its order management system for apparel and retail industries. 

