PR Analysis
Staff Reporters
4 days ago

40 Under 40 2022: Kate Lord, Akin Agency

Lord has emerged as a leader in traditionally male-dominated fields and founded and leads an influential communications agency.

40 Under 40 2022: Kate Lord, Akin Agency
SEE ALL OF THE 2022 40 UNDER 40
Proven leaders with path-breaking expertise 

Kate Lord

Founder and managing director
Akin Agency 
Australia

Kate Lord has always felt compelled by the power of storytelling, communications, technology and innovation. Having cut her teeth in London for innovative and cutting-edge technology companies including Intel, Sony, HP and Microsoft, she later moved to Australia and worked for a number of years as an executive leader at Royal Dutch Shell, leading the organisation’s campaigns across the country.

In 2018, Lord decided it was time to branch out on her own and so established her own communications agency. In five years, Akin Agency has grown to 10 staff and includes clients from tech organisations, including the Technology Council of Australia, Digital Skills Organisation, Datacom and The Trade Desk.

In the past year alone, Lord has led the business to secure six new partner accounts, with an impressive 90% retention rate of existing clients. Her razor-sharp strategy has seen the agency achieve an outsized revenue performance of 480% year-on-year revenue growth. She has also increased headcount by 40%.

Lord is a passionate advocate for women in leadership, as well as for women in media and tech. She has worked in areas traditionally male-dominated including tech, agriculture and resources and helped to bring women into those places to increase the diversity of voices at the table. These included appointing senior women executive leaders in her own agency.

In addition, Lord works with a number of high-profile women leaders to increase their representation across traditional media, and sits on the ACT Board of Women in Media, a not-for-profit organisation aimed at mentoring and supporting women in the media profession. Lord has two mentees who she works with and is also a mentor to executive leaders, including supporting C-suite executives with mentoring and advice on strategy, staffing and engagement.

Lord also donates a portion of the organisation’s profits to Karinya House, a local charity which supports women fleeing from domestic violence.

SEE ALL OF THE 2022 40 UNDER 40
Proven leaders with path-breaking expertise 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

1 40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

Agency of the Year 2022

2 Agency of the Year 2022

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

3 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Greater China

4 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Japan/Korea

5 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Japan/Korea

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: South Asia

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

7 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Sadoun hits out at 'childish' Sorrell in row over Publicis staff bonuses

8 Sadoun hits out at 'childish' Sorrell in row over Publicis staff bonuses

How are you using discovery commerce?

9 How are you using discovery commerce?

How Alibaba enhances livestream impact to bring sustainable value

10 How Alibaba enhances livestream impact to bring sustainable value

Related Articles

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their ...

40 Under 40 2022: Abhishek Bhattacharjee, Publicis Media
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Abhishek Bhattacharjee, Publicis ...

40 Under 40 2022: Rogier Bikker, MediaMonks
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Rogier Bikker, MediaMonks

40 Under 40 2022: Martin Davie, Publicis Media
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Martin Davie, Publicis Media

Just Published

Nearly 84% of mental health videos on TikTok are misleading: study
4 hours ago
Lecia Bushak

Nearly 84% of mental health videos on TikTok are ...

The majority of TikTokers dispensing mental health advice don’t have relevant qualifications, a PlushCare report found.

The NFL kicks off global review to consolidate its $400 million media account
4 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

The NFL kicks off global review to consolidate its ...

The review impacts all of the pro football league’s current media agencies.

Faux tourism campaign keeps Ukraine war top of mind
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Faux tourism campaign keeps Ukraine war top of mind

United24 reminds the world the war in Ukraine persists despite there being less media coverage.

Premier League kicks off creative account review
5 hours ago
Imogen Watson

Premier League kicks off creative account review

Incumbent FCB Inferno is repitching.