Analysis News The Knowledge
Jamie Rossouw
1 day ago

2022 new-biz review: Post-Covid creative momentum continued as Ferrero and Orange changed hands

Meanwhile, AB InBev and Mondelez dominated media new business.

The global new-business landscape was active in 2022. Although there was a drop in total billings following the post-Covid boom in 2021, momentum on the creative side continued into last year, accordi

Excellent choice! This is exclusive Campaign content.

Sign in or join our top subscription tier, The Knowledge, today.

The Knowledge

Why Subscribe?

  • Monthly global and APAC research reports on M&A, new business and client spending
  • Quarterly global forecasting reports
  • Trend analysis reports with APAC agency report cards
  • Unlimited access to all Campaign Asia-Pacific content and its archive of 70,000+ articles,. No monthly limits!
  • Full account membership support
  • Event discounts
Join Now

or call +852 2122 5222
or email [email protected]

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Here are the Spikes Asia 2023 winners

1 See all the Spikes Asia 2023 winners

Google elevates Sapna Chadha to VP of SEA and South Asia Frontier

2 Google elevates Sapna Chadha to VP of SEA and South Asia Frontier

Why Meta's Dan Neary is bullish on competing with TikTok and tackling Apple's ATT

3 Why Meta's Dan Neary is bullish on competing with TikTok and tackling Apple's ATT

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

4 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Publicis Media and Wavemaker split Adobe global media

5 Publicis Media and Wavemaker split Adobe global media

Female marcomms founders in APAC on paving the way forward

6 Female marcomms founders in APAC on paving the way forward

WPP's Christina and Justin Peyton to relocate to US to take on global roles

7 WPP's Christina and Justin Peyton to relocate to US to take on global roles

Breaking the cliches, smashing stereotypes, one campaign at a time

8 Breaking the cliches, smashing stereotypes, one campaign at a time

Spikes Asia Awards 2023: Campaign's contenders

9 Spikes Asia Awards 2023: Campaign's contenders

See the Spikes Asia Awards 2023 shortlists

10 See the Spikes Asia Awards 2023 shortlists

Related Articles

'There are no rules right now': VaynerMedia's new creative lead on generative AI
Feb 13, 2023
Shawn Lim

'There are no rules right now': VaynerMedia's new ...

Global new-biz round-up: Omnicom agencies scoop the largest creative accounts in July
The Information
Sep 22, 2022
Jamie Rossouw

Global new-biz round-up: Omnicom agencies scoop the ...

Campaign AI global new-biz round-up: Account reviews slow down as 2021 comes to an end
Feb 16, 2022
Jamie Rossouw

Campaign AI global new-biz round-up: Account ...

Campaign AI M&A watch: Global deals up 22% in H1 as private equity confidence grows
Aug 10, 2021
James Kesner

Campaign AI M&A watch: Global deals up 22% in H1 as ...

Just Published

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Lara Jefferies, Plug
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Lara Jefferies, Plug

Thinking forward, sideways and backward to safeguard her clients’ interests, Jefferies' understanding of business and relationships makes her a seamless extension of the brand.

A new tourism campaign tells influencers to... uninfluence
4 hours ago
Ad Nut

A new tourism campaign tells influencers to... ...

But AdNut wonders if Esperance Tourism really wants you to uninfluence or influence by uninfluencing?

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Laurien Lee, iProspect
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Laurien Lee, ...

A skilled articulator of business, media and market trends, Lee has spearheaded actionable insights for business stakeholders locally and globally.

As cookies and IDs are phased out, advertising will be personified
5 hours ago
Niall Hogan

As cookies and IDs are phased out, advertising will ...

Ogury's APAC MD explains why advertisers should use persona-based groups rather than personalised advertising in a cookieless future.