13 hours ago

2021 Agency of the Year judges announced

The Agency of the Year Awards has gathered its largest-ever group of industry experts from around the region to judge entries in this year's awards. (Reminder, the entry deadline is September 16.)

Campaign Asia-Pacific's 28th Agency of the Year Awards is gathering more than 100 experts from across Asia-Pacific to select and recognise the most progressive and successful agencies and talents in the industry. This represents the largest judging pool in the history of the Agency of the Year Awards. We are publishing the first batch of 79 names today and will announce the rest of the judges in a couple of weeks. 

The entry deadline for the awards is fast approaching: September 16. See below for a review of the key dates and entry information.

Confirmed 2021 Agency of the Year Awards judges

The below list is alphabetical by given name, as is the image above if you go from left to right starting at the top. You can also see the judges and their bios on the Agency of the Year Awards website, where they are listed under the region they will be judging.

Name Company Name  Job Title
Abhinav Sharma Citi Head of Global Event Marketing and Alumni Relations, Asia Pacific
Adrian Leung Hawley & Hazel Asia Investment  Head of Marketing
Ajay Kakar Aditya Birla Capital Chief Marketing Officer
Akansha Pradhan DHL Express India Head - Corporate Communications & Responsibility
Akash Deep Batra DBS Bank India SVP and Head of Marketing, Growth and Customer Experience 
Allison Yorston   Frucor Suntory Marketing Director - Energy and Transformation
Andrew Khan Carlsberg Group (China) Vice President - Marketing
Angela Broad Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Head of Marketing & Design
Anil S Chilla L’Oréal India Chief Digital Officer
Arvind R P McDonald’s India  Director - Marketing & Communications
Chad Sotelo Robinsons Land Corporation  SVP and Business Unit General Manager, RLC Residences
Chitravinee Vannakorn Kasikornbank First Senior Vice President
Dhiren  Amin Kraft Heinz Asia Chief Marketing Officer, Asia
Dimitrios Petsas Shiseido Global Creative Director / Copy Director
Donatas Grabliauskas Johnson & Johnson  Marketing & Strategic Liaison Director - Japan 
Faizolhardi Zubairy PETRONAS  Head, Digital Media
Felicia Diebley   Motorola Solutions, Asia Pacific Head of Channel Solutions Marketing, Asia Pacific
Fiona Liao Prudential Assurance Malaysia Head of Brand
Geetu Bhatnagar Oracle India  Head of India Marketing
Hemant Malik ITC Divisional Chief Executive - Foods Division
Herbert Lam  Sun Life Head of Digital Marketing & Partnerships, Asia
Huanyu Wu Mastercard Director, Marketing and Communications, China
Imran Qadri Harley Davidson Head - Marketing & PR, Asia Emerging Markets & India
Jasmin Magsajo Fonterra Brands Philippines  Marketing Director for the Philippines and SEA Core Dairy Category Lead
Jeff Ma  The Woolmark Company EVP Marketing
Jessica Beaton   The Walt Disney Company Director, Marketing, DTC (D+)
John Sinke Hong Kong Disneyland Director, eCommerce
Joyce Tan UNIQLO Singapore Marketing Director 
Julie Hutchinson Volvo Car Australia Marketing Director
Justina Tan HP Global Head of Campaign Services
Kanako Inomata Zespri International Japan Head of Marketing, APAC
Kenneth Kwonyoung Chin AXA General Insurance Korea Chief Marketing Officer
Kok Hwee Ng Zespri Fruit (Shanghai) Marketing Director, Greater China
Leo Wan Moet Hennessy Taiwan Marketing Director
Leroy Chua Shiseido Asia Pacific Regional Digital Marketing and CRM Director
Lily Long Roche Pharmaceuticals China VP, Corporate Affairs and Communications
Lisa Birch 7-Eleven Australia Head of CX Strategy
Lisa Ronson  Coles Chief Marketing Officer
Luke Tucker Citibank Singapore Chief Marketing Officer, Singapore
Magdalena Kotek Invesco  Chief Marketing Officer, AP
Marga Mathijssen Unilever Global VP Health & Wellbeing
Melati Abdul Hai McDonald's Malaysia Vice President - CMO
Mia Bacarro Unilever Regional Brand Lead, Ben & Jerry’s, ANZ & Asia
Michael Cook AIG Japan  Global Head of Digital & Direct Marketing
Michel Mommejat Genesis Healthcare & GeneLife Chief Marketing Officer
Michelle Cockrill BNP Paribas Securities Services Head of Marketing & Communications, Asia Pacific
Michelle Lam Kerry Properties Senior Director, Sustainability and Communications 
Mohammad Danish   SAP  Director Marketing 
Neelesh Suryavanshee Fonterra Regional CMO, South East Asia
Nicholas Goh Abbott Nutrition Malaysia Head of Digital Marketing & CRM
Nick Boyden GSK Consumer Healthcare VP & Global Brand Lead Centrum
Nikki Warburton Audi Australia Former Chief Customer and Marketing Officer 
Nirmal Nair Nissan Motor Asia Pacific Vice President - ASEAN Marketing
Oliver Choi Barclays VP, APAC Brand and Marketing Lead
Pankaj Batra Pizza Hut Asia Pacific Vice President & Chief Brand Officer, Pizza Hut Asia Pacific
Roche Vandenberghe FWD Life Insurance Corporation VP, Head of Marketing
Rohini  Miglani Procter & Gamble VP for Asia/ Middle East/ Africa/ India for the Brand-Building Integrated Communications
Rong Shang Microsoft Asia-Pacific Research and Development Group VP of Communications & Government Affairs
Ruby Chou  Warner Music Managing Director
Sai Man The Bank of New York Mellon Head of International Marketing and Communications
Samuel Fung  Starbucks Coffee Asia Pacific Director, Marketing, Retail Lobby and Digital Customer Experience, Asia Pacific
Saugata Bagchi Tata Communications Global Head - Digital & Content Marketing
Saumil Mehta Kraft Heinz India Director & Country Manager 
Scott Pettet Danone Head of Corporate Affairs
Shazlina Mohd Suffian  Maybank Group EVP, Group Corporate Marketing
Shekar Khosla KELLOGG’S Chief Commercial Officer - Asia Pacific, Africa & Middle East
Silas Lewis-Meilus GSK Senior Director, APAC Head of Media
Speed Quan SAP China VP, Head of China Marketing and Digital Demand Center Greater China
Stuart La Brooy Diageo Marketing Director, Diageo Strategic Partnerships
Sujit Patil  Godrej Industries Ltd & Associate Companies Vice President & Group Head - Corporate Brand and Communication
Susan Coghill   Tourism Australia Chief Marketing Officer
Tarun Jha Volkswagen India Head of Marketing - ŠKODA AUTO India
Thomas Child  Hyundai Motors Group Leader of Global Brand Strategy
Tim Hung Procter and Gamble Hong Kong and Taiwan Former Brand Director and Head of Media
Umesh Phadke L’Oreal Indonesia President Director
Wai Kit Chan Chubb Life Insurance Company Chief Marketing Officer
Willem Spelten Daimler Trucks Asia Head of Global Communications
Yadvinder Singh Guleria Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Director, Sales & Marketing
Yvonne Leung Bupa  Marketing & Digital Director


AGENCY OF THE YEAR

Key dates

  • Early-bird entry deadline: August 12
  • Entry deadline: September 16
  • Late entry deadline: September 30
  • Shortlist release: November 11

Cutoff time for all deadlines is 6 pm HK time (UCT/GMT +8).

How to enter

The eligibility period for the awards is October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

