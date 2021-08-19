2021 Agency of the Year judges announced

[See larger image]

Campaign Asia-Pacific's 28th Agency of the Year Awards is gathering more than 100 experts from across Asia-Pacific to select and recognise the most progressive and successful agencies and talents in the industry. This represents the largest judging pool in the history of the Agency of the Year Awards. We are publishing the first batch of 79 names today and will announce the rest of the judges in a couple of weeks.

The entry deadline for the awards is fast approaching: September 16. See below for a review of the key dates and entry information.

Confirmed 2021 Agency of the Year Awards judges

The below list is alphabetical by given name, as is the image above if you go from left to right starting at the top. You can also see the judges and their bios on the Agency of the Year Awards website, where they are listed under the region they will be judging.

Name Company Name Job Title Abhinav Sharma Citi Head of Global Event Marketing and Alumni Relations, Asia Pacific Adrian Leung Hawley & Hazel Asia Investment Head of Marketing Ajay Kakar Aditya Birla Capital Chief Marketing Officer Akansha Pradhan DHL Express India Head - Corporate Communications & Responsibility Akash Deep Batra DBS Bank India SVP and Head of Marketing, Growth and Customer Experience Allison Yorston Frucor Suntory Marketing Director - Energy and Transformation Andrew Khan Carlsberg Group (China) Vice President - Marketing Angela Broad Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Head of Marketing & Design Anil S Chilla L’Oréal India Chief Digital Officer Arvind R P McDonald’s India Director - Marketing & Communications Chad Sotelo Robinsons Land Corporation SVP and Business Unit General Manager, RLC Residences Chitravinee Vannakorn Kasikornbank First Senior Vice President Dhiren Amin Kraft Heinz Asia Chief Marketing Officer, Asia Dimitrios Petsas Shiseido Global Creative Director / Copy Director Donatas Grabliauskas Johnson & Johnson Marketing & Strategic Liaison Director - Japan Faizolhardi Zubairy PETRONAS Head, Digital Media Felicia Diebley Motorola Solutions, Asia Pacific Head of Channel Solutions Marketing, Asia Pacific Fiona Liao Prudential Assurance Malaysia Head of Brand Geetu Bhatnagar Oracle India Head of India Marketing Hemant Malik ITC Divisional Chief Executive - Foods Division Herbert Lam Sun Life Head of Digital Marketing & Partnerships, Asia Huanyu Wu Mastercard Director, Marketing and Communications, China Imran Qadri Harley Davidson Head - Marketing & PR, Asia Emerging Markets & India Jasmin Magsajo Fonterra Brands Philippines Marketing Director for the Philippines and SEA Core Dairy Category Lead Jeff Ma The Woolmark Company EVP Marketing Jessica Beaton The Walt Disney Company Director, Marketing, DTC (D+) John Sinke Hong Kong Disneyland Director, eCommerce Joyce Tan UNIQLO Singapore Marketing Director Julie Hutchinson Volvo Car Australia Marketing Director Justina Tan HP Global Head of Campaign Services Kanako Inomata Zespri International Japan Head of Marketing, APAC Kenneth Kwonyoung Chin AXA General Insurance Korea Chief Marketing Officer Kok Hwee Ng Zespri Fruit (Shanghai) Marketing Director, Greater China Leo Wan Moet Hennessy Taiwan Marketing Director Leroy Chua Shiseido Asia Pacific Regional Digital Marketing and CRM Director Lily Long Roche Pharmaceuticals China VP, Corporate Affairs and Communications Lisa Birch 7-Eleven Australia Head of CX Strategy Lisa Ronson Coles Chief Marketing Officer Luke Tucker Citibank Singapore Chief Marketing Officer, Singapore Magdalena Kotek Invesco Chief Marketing Officer, AP Marga Mathijssen Unilever Global VP Health & Wellbeing Melati Abdul Hai McDonald's Malaysia Vice President - CMO Mia Bacarro Unilever Regional Brand Lead, Ben & Jerry’s, ANZ & Asia Michael Cook AIG Japan Global Head of Digital & Direct Marketing Michel Mommejat Genesis Healthcare & GeneLife Chief Marketing Officer Michelle Cockrill BNP Paribas Securities Services Head of Marketing & Communications, Asia Pacific Michelle Lam Kerry Properties Senior Director, Sustainability and Communications Mohammad Danish SAP Director Marketing Neelesh Suryavanshee Fonterra Regional CMO, South East Asia Nicholas Goh Abbott Nutrition Malaysia Head of Digital Marketing & CRM Nick Boyden GSK Consumer Healthcare VP & Global Brand Lead Centrum Nikki Warburton Audi Australia Former Chief Customer and Marketing Officer Nirmal Nair Nissan Motor Asia Pacific Vice President - ASEAN Marketing Oliver Choi Barclays VP, APAC Brand and Marketing Lead Pankaj Batra Pizza Hut Asia Pacific Vice President & Chief Brand Officer, Pizza Hut Asia Pacific Roche Vandenberghe FWD Life Insurance Corporation VP, Head of Marketing Rohini Miglani Procter & Gamble VP for Asia/ Middle East/ Africa/ India for the Brand-Building Integrated Communications Rong Shang Microsoft Asia-Pacific Research and Development Group VP of Communications & Government Affairs Ruby Chou Warner Music Managing Director Sai Man The Bank of New York Mellon Head of International Marketing and Communications Samuel Fung Starbucks Coffee Asia Pacific Director, Marketing, Retail Lobby and Digital Customer Experience, Asia Pacific Saugata Bagchi Tata Communications Global Head - Digital & Content Marketing Saumil Mehta Kraft Heinz India Director & Country Manager Scott Pettet Danone Head of Corporate Affairs Shazlina Mohd Suffian Maybank Group EVP, Group Corporate Marketing Shekar Khosla KELLOGG’S Chief Commercial Officer - Asia Pacific, Africa & Middle East Silas Lewis-Meilus GSK Senior Director, APAC Head of Media Speed Quan SAP China VP, Head of China Marketing and Digital Demand Center Greater China Stuart La Brooy Diageo Marketing Director, Diageo Strategic Partnerships Sujit Patil Godrej Industries Ltd & Associate Companies Vice President & Group Head - Corporate Brand and Communication Susan Coghill Tourism Australia Chief Marketing Officer Tarun Jha Volkswagen India Head of Marketing - ŠKODA AUTO India Thomas Child Hyundai Motors Group Leader of Global Brand Strategy Tim Hung Procter and Gamble Hong Kong and Taiwan Former Brand Director and Head of Media Umesh Phadke L’Oreal Indonesia President Director Wai Kit Chan Chubb Life Insurance Company Chief Marketing Officer Willem Spelten Daimler Trucks Asia Head of Global Communications Yadvinder Singh Guleria Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Director, Sales & Marketing Yvonne Leung Bupa Marketing & Digital Director



AGENCY OF THE YEAR

Key dates

Early-bird entry deadline: August 12

Entry deadline: September 16

Late entry deadline: September 30

Shortlist release: November 11

Cutoff time for all deadlines is 6 pm HK time (UCT/GMT +8).

How to enter

The eligibility period for the awards is October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021.