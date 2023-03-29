Shahrukh Khan and Vijay Deverakonda reveal the correct way to drink Thums Up

Thums Up has rolled out a campaign featuring actors Shahrukh Khan and Vijay Deverakonda.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the campaign consists of two films, one in Hindi and one for South India. It shows Khan and Deverkonda at a film set. In the Hindi film, Khan reveals that the true taste of Thums Up comes when one drinks it directly from the glass bottle. The film for South India follows a similar narrative but sees Deverakonda play the lead.

Tish Condeno, senior category director, sparkling flavorus, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, “Thums Up is India’s very own homegrown brand and we are thrilled to bring forth the experience of relishing our chilled beverage with power-packed toofan from returnable glass bottles. The campaign featuring our favourite Shahrukh Khan and southern superstar Vijay Deverakonda resonates with the brand’s ideology of experiencing thunder from a chilled returnable glass bottle.”

Ritu Sharda, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India (North), said, “Thums Up is the strongest drink in the market, and the whole act of SRK and Vijay Deverakonda grabbing a Thums Up glass bottle from the chiller, and just having it straight up felt raw and strong. Also, that pop sound of the crown flying off, watching the fizz rise up like a storm, the feel of the cold rim against your lips, and the thundering taste, of course, all adds to the Thums Up experience in a glass bottle, and we wanted you to experience that. Those of us who have had a chance to drink from the glass bottle, perhaps know that feeling, but for a whole new generation of Thums Up lovers, who still don't know, here's the truth - Thums Up peene ka mazza glass mein nahin, glass se aata hai."