The Work
Campaign India Team
2 days ago

Shahrukh Khan and Vijay Deverakonda reveal the correct way to drink Thums Up

Watch the ad films conceptualised by Ogilvy here.

Thums Up has rolled out a campaign featuring actors Shahrukh Khan and Vijay Deverakonda.
 
Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the campaign consists of two films, one in Hindi and one for South India. It shows Khan and Deverkonda at a film set. In the Hindi film, Khan reveals that the true taste of Thums Up comes when one drinks it directly from the glass bottle. The film for South India follows a similar narrative but sees Deverakonda play the lead.
 


Tish Condeno, senior category director, sparkling flavorus, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, “Thums Up is India’s very own homegrown brand and we are thrilled to bring forth the experience of relishing our chilled beverage with power-packed toofan from returnable glass bottles. The campaign featuring our favourite Shahrukh Khan and southern superstar Vijay Deverakonda resonates with the brand’s ideology of experiencing thunder from a chilled returnable glass bottle.”
 
Ritu Sharda, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India (North), said, “Thums Up is the strongest drink in the market, and the whole act of SRK and Vijay Deverakonda grabbing a Thums Up glass bottle from the chiller, and just having it straight up felt raw and strong. Also, that pop sound of the crown flying off, watching the fizz rise up like a storm, the feel of the cold rim against your lips, and the thundering taste, of course, all adds to the Thums Up experience in a glass bottle, and we wanted you to experience that. Those of us who have had a chance to drink from the glass bottle, perhaps know that feeling, but for a whole new generation of Thums Up lovers, who still don't know, here's the truth - Thums Up peene ka mazza glass mein nahin, glass se aata hai."

 

Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

1 Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

Deinfluencing: should brands be scared of the trend?

2 Deinfluencing: should brands be scared of the trend?

Pepsi unveils a new logo: a look back at the logos through the years

3 Pepsi unveils a new logo: a look back at the logos through the years

Brand closures as important as brand relaunches implies Mandarin Oriental's cheeky activation

4 Brand closures as important as brand relaunches implies Mandarin Oriental's cheeky activation

Adobe unveils Firefly, to compensate creators and protect copyrights

5 Adobe unveils Firefly, to compensate creators and protect copyrights

WPP's Mark Read sees pay package surge

6 WPP's Mark Read sees pay package surge

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

7 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

'Brand enemies are more important than purpose': MullenLowe's global CEO

8 'Brand enemies are more important than purpose': MullenLowe's global CEO

Move and win roundup: Week of March 27, 2023

9 Move and win roundup: Week of March 27, 2023

Campaign reveals global Agency of the Year shortlist

10 Campaign reveals global Agency of the Year shortlist

Related Articles

Anil Kapoor: the brands I work with become family
Jan 14, 2021

Anil Kapoor: the brands I work with become family

Thums Up goes viral with mobile game campaign
Apr 22, 2005

Thums Up goes viral with mobile game campaign

Thums Up issues sport challenges in summer pitch
Mar 25, 2005

Thums Up issues sport challenges in summer pitch

Just Published

Paradise City's new campaign seeks to redefine Korean hospitality advertising
1 day ago
Nikita Mishra

Paradise City's new campaign seeks to redefine ...

Simultaneously launching a popular, luxury Korean resort in two culturally diverse markets and different target audiences was a creative challenge for Dentsu. The end result does not disappoint.

L'Oreal appoints new chief digital & marketing officer for SAPMENA region
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

L'Oreal appoints new chief digital & marketing ...

CDMO for UK and Ireland, Lex Bradshaw-Zanger replaces outgoing Shelly Chiang in the new role.

Advertisers in APAC increased digital ad spend in 2022
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Advertisers in APAC increased digital ad spend in 2022

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Nielsen Ad Intel shows a big jump in ad spending in highly competitive markets.

S4 sees growth slow in 2023 after losing key Mondelez contract
1 day ago
Will Green

S4 sees growth slow in 2023 after losing key ...

Martin Sorrell says the company continues to have a 'significant relationship' with Mondelez.