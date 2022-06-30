Indian athlete Dutee Chand and girlfriend wear their Senco Gold & Diamonds with pride

Senco Gold and Diamonds has launched a campaign titled #WearYourPride to encourage the LGBTQ+ community to stop running away from themselves and to celebrate equal rights for all genders. Conceptualised by Bang On Content and rolled out for pride month, the film features Olympian and the brand’s ambassador Dutee Chand with her female partner.

In the film, Chand is seen flaunting her jewellery from Senco Gold & Diamonds. Using her own voiceover, she speaks about how she is not ashamed of being a lesbian. She poses with her girlfriend and states that she runs for her pride. Towards the end, she holds a rainbow flag and asks viewers to not hide who they are.

The brand has rolled a regional film under the same campaign, which features the life of Rupu, a transgender employee of Senco Gold.

Joita Sen, director, Senco Gold & Diamonds, said, “Our company has supported the rights of the LGBTQ community. Our new campaign #WearYourPride is a tribute to the LGBTQ community who have overcome all odds and daily struggles to make a mark on their own as professionals. We salute them and their indomitable spirit. We are committed to actualising Rupu’s dream and are helping her in her gender transformation process. Rupu is an inspiration for others and we hope more such Rupus come out and follow her path.”

Suvankar Sen, managing director and CEO, Senco Gold & Diamonds, said, “Senco Gold & Diamonds has promoted inclusive growth. We took an initiative by having Dutee Chand as brand ambassador who we believe is an inspiring icon for not only the LGBTQ+ community but all sports persons. Now we are happy to announce that already a couple of members from the LGBTQ community are part of the Senco Gold family and we are set to welcome a few more into our fold. We are committed to extending all assistance in terms of training, skill development, medical and healthcare support for all Rupus in Senco Gold.”

Subhasri Sengupta, chief human resource officer, Senco Gold & Diamonds, said, “We at Senco Gold & Diamonds believe in Equal Opportunity & Workplace Inclusion and encourage people to apply from all sections of society irrespective of their gender, caste, creed, religion or sexual orientation. We at Senco try to ensure diversity, equality and inclusion efforts and create a platform for talents so that they get a fair chance to showcase their true self and explore their talent. We would like to heartily welcome deserving people from LGBTQ community and create milestones in their career graph. ”