Analysis: 2020 Agency Report Card trends

This is an archive of articles exploring trends we noted while compiling our 2020 Agency Report Cards, in which we rated and analysed 39 APAC agency networks.

How much damage has APAC creativity taken in the last year?
2 days ago
Surekha Ragavan

How much damage has APAC creativity taken in the last year?

Large creative networks were forced to pivot towards performance-based solutions and commerce when the pandemic hit, but creativity has been compromised along the way.

Agencies in APAC raced to ready themselves for ecommerce's explosive growth in 2020
Mar 4, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Agencies in APAC raced to ready themselves for ecommerce's explosive growth in 2020

As clients chased after homebound consumers, agencies rushed to retool their capabilities and reskill their employees to capitalise.

