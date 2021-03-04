Search
Analysis: 2020 Agency Report Card trends
This is an archive of articles exploring trends we noted while compiling our 2020 Agency Report Cards, in which we rated and analysed 39 APAC agency networks.
2 days ago
How much damage has APAC creativity taken in the last year?
Large creative networks were forced to pivot towards performance-based solutions and commerce when the pandemic hit, but creativity has been compromised along the way.
Mar 4, 2021
Agencies in APAC raced to ready themselves for ecommerce's explosive growth in 2020
As clients chased after homebound consumers, agencies rushed to retool their capabilities and reskill their employees to capitalise.
