Most marketers in APAC already collecting first and zero-party data
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

TOP OF THE CHARTS: With a shift in brand priorities from personalisation to tailored customer engagement, a new Twilio report finds the fusion of zero and first-party data empowers marketers to boost the brand experience.

3 emerging tech tools restoring data control to consumers
Jan 29, 2019
Philippa Edwards

3 emerging tech tools restoring data control to consumers

From 'personal data lockers' to 'digital twins', we look at some future developments in the world of data privacy that will help marketers improve the customer experience.

