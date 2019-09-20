Search
ysl
Sep 20, 2019
Making a statement: when fashion meets protest
When fashion brands co-opt protest to bridge the gap between politics and youth, it can bring people together behind a cause. But not all get it right.
Aug 23, 2018
Talk of the town: YSL makes big splash with fancy hotel
Yves Saint Laurent Beauty Hotel popped up at the swanky 1881 Heritage mall in Tsim Sha Tsui last weekend to give customers a taste of life in the fast lane.
Mar 4, 2014
Smash-hit TV drama sustains 'Korean wave' across Asia
HONG KONG - A Korean TV series titled 'My Love From the Star' has made an impact far beyond its home country, benefitting brands from luxury handbags to fried chicken. The only people unhappy with the show's success and what it bodes for the future may be traditional broadcasters.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins