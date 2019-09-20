ysl

Making a statement: when fashion meets protest
Sep 20, 2019
Olivia Parker

Making a statement: when fashion meets protest

When fashion brands co-opt protest to bridge the gap between politics and youth, it can bring people together behind a cause. But not all get it right.

Talk of the town: YSL makes big splash with fancy hotel
Aug 23, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Talk of the town: YSL makes big splash with fancy hotel

Yves Saint Laurent Beauty Hotel popped up at the swanky 1881 Heritage mall in Tsim Sha Tsui last weekend to give customers a taste of life in the fast lane.

Smash-hit TV drama sustains 'Korean wave' across Asia
Mar 4, 2014
Benjamin Li

Smash-hit TV drama sustains 'Korean wave' across Asia

HONG KONG - A Korean TV series titled 'My Love From the Star' has made an impact far beyond its home country, benefitting brands from luxury handbags to fried chicken. The only people unhappy with the show's success and what it bodes for the future may be traditional broadcasters.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia