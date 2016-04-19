yoga

Lenovo eschews high-voltage celeb endorsements for global Yoga campaign
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Consumer electronics brand embraces functionality over bells and whistles as it seeks to stand out in competitive market in a campaign by SuperHeroes.

Grunts and heavy breathing: Pure's soundtrack of exertion
Apr 19, 2016
Ad Nut

Regional campaign: 'This is Pure', for and by Pure Group

Inside Lenovo's partnership with YouTube star Ryan Higa
Feb 24, 2015
Jason Wincuinas

Ryan Higa says he became a YouTube star by accident. But he's now a pro at pleasing not only his audience but also the brands he works with. Campaign Asia-Pacific spoke to Higa in an exclusive interview in Hong Kong’s Google offices after his appearance at the recent Media360Summit.

Passion, attitude, teamwork and honesty keep Pure International balanced
Apr 8, 2014
Benjamin Li

ASIA-PACIFIC - Fitness and exercise have always been a part of Colin Grant’s life. Growing up in Hong Kong, he played semi-professional tennis, representing the city for 10 years. Now, as CEO of Pure International, he says working in yoga and fitness keeps him sane and happy in an age of multitasking and information overload.

