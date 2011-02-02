year of the rabbit

Trust this Trust Bank campaign to add prosperity to your Lunar New Year
What? Prosperity, that’s Huat.

CNY campaigns: Getting brand messaging right when China is reeling under Covid
SOUNDING BOARD: Industry experts weigh in on the best strategies for brands to nail the cultural tone and empathetic approach to connect during uncertainty.

Happy Chinese New Year from Campaign China
ASIA-PACIFIC - The team at Campaign Asia-Pacific would like to wish its readers a Happy Chinese New Year and a prosperous Year of the Rabbit. The Campaignchina.com website and daily news bulletins will return on Thursday 10 February.

Happy Chinese New Year from Campaign Asia-Pacific
ASIA-PACIFIC - The team at Campaign Asia-Pacific would like to wish its readers Happy Chinese New Year and a prosperous Year of the Rabbit. The website and daily news bulletins will return on 7 February.

