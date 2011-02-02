Search
year of the rabbit
1 day ago
Trust this Trust Bank campaign to add prosperity to your Lunar New Year
What? Prosperity, that’s Huat.
2 days ago
CNY campaigns: Getting brand messaging right when China is reeling under Covid
SOUNDING BOARD: Industry experts weigh in on the best strategies for brands to nail the cultural tone and empathetic approach to connect during uncertainty.
Feb 2, 2011
Happy Chinese New Year from Campaign China
ASIA-PACIFIC - The team at Campaign Asia-Pacific would like to wish its readers a Happy Chinese New Year and a prosperous Year of the Rabbit. The Campaignchina.com website and daily news bulletins will return on Thursday 10 February.
Feb 2, 2011
Happy Chinese New Year from Campaign Asia-Pacific
ASIA-PACIFIC - The team at Campaign Asia-Pacific would like to wish its readers Happy Chinese New Year and a prosperous Year of the Rabbit. The website and daily news bulletins will return on 7 February.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins