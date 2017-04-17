yang yeo
Cannes Lions 2023: Jane Lin-Baden, Yang Yeo, Piyush Pandey represent APAC on the Dan Wieden Titanium Lions Jury
Publicis' APAC CEO, Hakuhodo's creative officer, and Ogilvy's chairman will join a panel of 10 globally renowned advertising executives overseeing this year’s Titanium category.
Hakuhodo hires Yang Yeo in bid to become a more serious player in Asia
The former W+K ECD and Kentaro Kimura are charged with upping the agency's game as co-chief creative officers.
Wieden+Kennedy names new Shanghai ECD as Yang Yeo departs
Yeo, ECD since 2014, has returned to Singapore.
Yang Yeo to quit JWT for Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai
SHANGHAI - After seven years with JWT, Yang Yeo (杨耀淙) will be leaving the network to take on the ECD role with independent shop Wieden+Kennedy in August.
JWT APAC announces new regional executive management committee
ASIA-PACIFIC - JWT Asia Pacific has announced several promotions and the formation of a new regional executive management committee to help drive business development and creative direction in this region.
Yang Yeo, Glenn Osaki and Michael Hilliard join Spikes Jury President list
ASIA-PACIFIC - Spikes Asia has rounded out its Jury President list with Yang Yeo, who will chair the Design Jury, Glenn Osaki, who will lead the PR Jury, and Michael Hilliard as the award's first Branded Content & Entertainment Jury President.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins