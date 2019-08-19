xinhua

Cockroach costs milk tea brand up to $200 million in market value
1 day ago
Minnie Wang

Nayuki's share price has plunged after an undercover Xinhua reporter spotted a cockroach and other hygiene issues in its Beijing shops.

Does the dictionary have a word for inexplicable cross-promotions?
Aug 19, 2019
Staff Reporters

L'Oreal-owned brand Yue Sai released a handbag that looks like a well-known dictionary, because...female empowerment. (No, we don't get it either.)

KGA brings in ex-McKinsey and PepsiCo PR head as Beijing managing partner
Jan 30, 2013
Benjamin Li

BEIJING - Communication consultancy Kreab Gavin Anderson (KGA) has appointed Lu Jin as managing partner. Lu is a Beijing native with 25 years of journalism and PR experience, and has worked at leading multinational and Chinese companies, including Xinhua, McKinsey and PepsiCo.

China's Xinhua launches its global English TV channel
Jul 2, 2010
Benjamin Li

BEIJING - China's state-controlled news agency Xinhua has launched its 24-hour English language TV service on CNC World.

