xerox

Xerox shakes off legacy cobwebs and powers into cultural relevancy
May 27, 2020
Oliver McAteer

Xerox shakes off legacy cobwebs and powers into cultural relevancy

Marketing head Anne Marie Squeo and agency partner Code and Theory on blowing up a 100-year-old brand.

Five things you need to know about one-to-one marketing
Feb 9, 2011
Helene Blanchette

Five things you need to know about one-to-one marketing

Helene Blanchette, go-to-market strategy manager for international business group Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific, shares her thoughts on five 'must dos' for a successful one-to-one marketing approach.

The AOR model comes under fire in Asia
Oct 25, 2010
Staff Reporters

The AOR model comes under fire in Asia

A growing number of brands in Asia are opting to work with agencies on a project basis. But do the region’s marketers feel this is signalling the end of the agency-of-record relationship? We've asked five marketers.

WSJ launches Europe and Asia apps
Oct 25, 2010
John Reynolds

WSJ launches Europe and Asia apps

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has extended its flagship iPad app to include separate regional editions for users in Europe and Asia.

BBC partners with Xerox to illustrate role of technology in business
Oct 4, 2010
Staff Reporters

BBC partners with Xerox to illustrate role of technology in business

BBC's new series called 'Technology of business' sponsored by Xerox will air 24 short features that illustrate businesses who have used social media to increase productivity and profitability.

Text 100 Sydney takes PR duties for Fuji Xerox Australia
Sep 1, 2010
Staff Reporters

Text 100 Sydney takes PR duties for Fuji Xerox Australia

SYDNEY - Fuji Xerox Australia has appointed public relations consultancy Text 100 Sydney.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia