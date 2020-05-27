xerox
Xerox shakes off legacy cobwebs and powers into cultural relevancy
Marketing head Anne Marie Squeo and agency partner Code and Theory on blowing up a 100-year-old brand.
Five things you need to know about one-to-one marketing
Helene Blanchette, go-to-market strategy manager for international business group Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific, shares her thoughts on five 'must dos' for a successful one-to-one marketing approach.
The AOR model comes under fire in Asia
A growing number of brands in Asia are opting to work with agencies on a project basis. But do the region’s marketers feel this is signalling the end of the agency-of-record relationship? We've asked five marketers.
WSJ launches Europe and Asia apps
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has extended its flagship iPad app to include separate regional editions for users in Europe and Asia.
BBC partners with Xerox to illustrate role of technology in business
BBC's new series called 'Technology of business' sponsored by Xerox will air 24 short features that illustrate businesses who have used social media to increase productivity and profitability.
Text 100 Sydney takes PR duties for Fuji Xerox Australia
SYDNEY - Fuji Xerox Australia has appointed public relations consultancy Text 100 Sydney.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins