world wildlife fund

Lin the Pangolin animates a conversation about conservation for World Wildlife Fund
1 day ago
Elaine Underwood

Arnold creates a cartoon spokes-creature to forge an emotional connection for the threatened species.

When brand experience goes wild
Dec 6, 2017
Sanjay Surana

Google, Lenovo, MBS and WWF team up to create immersive AR project.

Dentsu Utama resigns from 4As over 'unfounded' Kancil disqualification
Jan 8, 2016
Gabey Goh

MALAYSIA – Dentsu Utama has announced that it and its representatives have resigned from the Association of Accredited Advertising Agents Malaysia (4As) in protest at what it calls an "unfounded" judgment of plagiarism that led the organisation to revoke Kancil Awards for two of its campaigns.

