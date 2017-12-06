Search
world wildlife fund
1 day ago
Lin the Pangolin animates a conversation about conservation for World Wildlife Fund
Arnold creates a cartoon spokes-creature to forge an emotional connection for the threatened species.
Dec 6, 2017
When brand experience goes wild
Google, Lenovo, MBS and WWF team up to create immersive AR project.
Jan 8, 2016
Dentsu Utama resigns from 4As over 'unfounded' Kancil disqualification
MALAYSIA – Dentsu Utama has announced that it and its representatives have resigned from the Association of Accredited Advertising Agents Malaysia (4As) in protest at what it calls an "unfounded" judgment of plagiarism that led the organisation to revoke Kancil Awards for two of its campaigns.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins