1 day ago
PHD China wins World Gold Council appointment
The agency will be tasked with media strategy, planning and buying duties.
Jun 7, 2011
Real life couples star in World Gold Council campaign
CHINA - Chinese couples share their journey to true love in BBH China's latest integrated campaign for the World Gold Council.
Jun 30, 2010
K-gold launches integrated campaign aimed at young Chinese women
The World Gold Council (WGC) is bringing an integrated campaign for its K-gold brand to China, encouraging young women to mix gold with fashion.
Dec 11, 2009
World Gold Council appoints MS&L for global communications brief
GLOBAL - The World Gold Council (WGC) has appointed Publicis Groupe PR firm MS&L Group for a global communications mandate to stimulate and sustain demand for gold.
