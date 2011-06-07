world gold council

PHD China wins World Gold Council appointment
1 day ago
Matthew Miller

The agency will be tasked with media strategy, planning and buying duties.

Real life couples star in World Gold Council campaign
Jun 7, 2011
Benjamin Li

CHINA - Chinese couples share their journey to true love in BBH China's latest integrated campaign for the World Gold Council.

K-gold launches integrated campaign aimed at young Chinese women
Jun 30, 2010
Jane Leung

The World Gold Council (WGC) is bringing an integrated campaign for its K-gold brand to China, encouraging young women to mix gold with fashion.

World Gold Council appoints MS&L for global communications brief
Dec 11, 2009
David Blecken

GLOBAL - The World Gold Council (WGC) has appointed Publicis Groupe PR firm MS&L Group for a global communications mandate to stimulate and sustain demand for gold.

