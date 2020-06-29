Search
wonhong cho
Jun 29, 2020
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Wonhong Cho, Hyundai
Hyundai's global chief marketer has a flair for making memorable brand impressions through art, design and refined aesthetics.
May 14, 2018
Hyundai CMO: No cookie-cutter experiences
Frustrated with “superficial” marketing, CMO Wonhong Cho is turning to more imaginative, artistic and interpretive experiences to project Hyundai as a future-facing brand.
