1 day ago
Wieden & Kennedy lends creative weight to police accountability campaign
The agency’s New York office joined up with Campaign Zero to #Nixthe6 most commonly used methods police departments employ to avoid public accountability.
Dec 20, 2017
Private View: Reactions to Uber, Samsung, Nissin ads
Creatives from BBDO and Reload record their reactions to cardboard boxes, smartphone love and noodle slurping in these ads
Feb 20, 2013
Leo Chu joins Wieden+Kennedy from Tribal DDB as regional head of digital
SHANGHAI - Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai (W+K) has hired Leo Chu (pictured) from Tribal DDB, where he was managing director.
Aug 22, 2012
AKQA Shanghai adds five new planners
SHANGHAI - AKQA Shanghai has added five planners in its strategic planning department in the last two months, with Edward Wang heading up the team as planning director.
