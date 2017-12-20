wieden

Wieden & Kennedy lends creative weight to police accountability campaign
1 day ago
Elaine Underwood

The agency’s New York office joined up with Campaign Zero to #Nixthe6 most commonly used methods police departments employ to avoid public accountability.

Private View: Reactions to Uber, Samsung, Nissin ads
Dec 20, 2017
Rick Boost

Creatives from BBDO and Reload record their reactions to cardboard boxes, smartphone love and noodle slurping in these ads

Leo Chu joins Wieden+Kennedy from Tribal DDB as regional head of digital
Feb 20, 2013
Staff Writer

SHANGHAI - Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai (W+K) has hired Leo Chu (pictured) from Tribal DDB, where he was managing director.

AKQA Shanghai adds five new planners
Aug 22, 2012
Benjamin Li

AKQA Shanghai adds five new planners

SHANGHAI - AKQA Shanghai has added five planners in its strategic planning department in the last two months, with Edward Wang heading up the team as planning director.

