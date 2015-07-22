wendy walker

CMOs will find it challenging to continue to virtually engage with customers: Salesforce's Wendy Walker
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Salesforce's senior director of marketing in APAC holds forth on an explosion in data sources, saturation in virtual marketing and the re-skilling required for marketers as pandemic changes to the market turn permanent.

Manulife hires former Mindshare exec as Singapore CMO
Jul 22, 2015
Matthew Miller

SINGAPORE - Wendy Walker, formerly chief growth officer for Mindshare in the region, has joined Manulife as senior vice-president and CMO for Singapore.

