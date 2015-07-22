Search
wendy walker
1 day ago
CMOs will find it challenging to continue to virtually engage with customers: Salesforce's Wendy Walker
Salesforce's senior director of marketing in APAC holds forth on an explosion in data sources, saturation in virtual marketing and the re-skilling required for marketers as pandemic changes to the market turn permanent.
Jul 22, 2015
Manulife hires former Mindshare exec as Singapore CMO
SINGAPORE - Wendy Walker, formerly chief growth officer for Mindshare in the region, has joined Manulife as senior vice-president and CMO for Singapore.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins