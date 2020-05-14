wendy clark

Wendy Clark vows to bring fervour to hot seat at Dentsu
May 14, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Wendy Clark vows to bring fervour to hot seat at Dentsu

Wendy Clark, Dentsu Aegis Network's incoming global CEO, has plenty of client and creative experience, gained from Coca-Cola and DDB, respectively. But what will she bring to the Japanese media giant beside her love of red?

Omnicom CEO: 'We were a bit shocked and put off when Wendy Clark decided to move on in the middle of a crisis'
Apr 29, 2020
Oliver McAteer

Omnicom CEO: 'We were a bit shocked and put off when Wendy Clark decided to move on in the middle of a crisis'

John Wren said Chuck Brymer was able to step in with limited disruption "irrespective of whatever the behavior of his predecessor was."

DDB's Wendy Clark in conversation with Campaign India
Aug 21, 2019
Prasad Sangameshwaran

DDB's Wendy Clark in conversation with Campaign India

DDB's global CEO: "I know what it feels like to be passed over for an opportunity."

DDB's Wendy Clark exits Time's Up Advertising amid conflict
Oct 19, 2018
Lindsay Stein

DDB's Wendy Clark exits Time's Up Advertising amid conflict

The CEO admitted a 'mistake' was made hiring former Droga5 CCO Ted Royer.

DDB's Wendy Clark on bravery, being underestimated, and belief
Sep 27, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

DDB's Wendy Clark on bravery, being underestimated, and belief

DDB's global head discusses three pillars for agency success.

Sun Tzu and the art of running a global creative network: DDB's Wendy Clark
Apr 25, 2018
Atifa Hargrave-Silk

Sun Tzu and the art of running a global creative network: DDB's Wendy Clark

DDB global leader Wendy Clark speaks exclusively with us about clients' need for speed, the five traits she strives to achieve, driving for diversity and the Time's Up Advertising movement.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia