wendy clark
Wendy Clark vows to bring fervour to hot seat at Dentsu
Wendy Clark, Dentsu Aegis Network's incoming global CEO, has plenty of client and creative experience, gained from Coca-Cola and DDB, respectively. But what will she bring to the Japanese media giant beside her love of red?
Omnicom CEO: 'We were a bit shocked and put off when Wendy Clark decided to move on in the middle of a crisis'
John Wren said Chuck Brymer was able to step in with limited disruption "irrespective of whatever the behavior of his predecessor was."
DDB's Wendy Clark in conversation with Campaign India
DDB's global CEO: "I know what it feels like to be passed over for an opportunity."
DDB's Wendy Clark exits Time's Up Advertising amid conflict
The CEO admitted a 'mistake' was made hiring former Droga5 CCO Ted Royer.
DDB's Wendy Clark on bravery, being underestimated, and belief
DDB's global head discusses three pillars for agency success.
Sun Tzu and the art of running a global creative network: DDB's Wendy Clark
DDB global leader Wendy Clark speaks exclusively with us about clients' need for speed, the five traits she strives to achieve, driving for diversity and the Time's Up Advertising movement.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins