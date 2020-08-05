walt disney
Disney makes direct-to-consumer push as pandemic hammers legacy businesses
Subscriber numbers across new platforms crosses 100 million, as 20 channels to be shuttered as part of new strategy
SMG wins Disney, Himalaya Healthcare and Tourism NZ in Indonesia
JAKARTA - Starcom MediaVest Group (SMG) is on a winning streak in Indonesia, picking up media business for Walt Disney, Himalaya Healthcare and Tourism New Zealand, cumulatively worth about $20 million.
Tablets threaten toy story in Asia
SINGAPORE - In the age of tablets and smartphones, traditional toy makers are struggling to stay relevant in Asia.
Carat China promotes long-serving business director Tanya Liu to general manager
SHANGHAI - Tanya Liu, previously business director, has been promoted to general manager for key accounts in Carat Shanghai, a newly created position in line for the growth of clients’ business and the growth of the organisation.
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures selects Bates 141 Singapore as AOR
SINGAPORE - Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures has appointed Bates 141 Singapore as its AOR for the Singapore market, following a competitive, closed-door pitch.
Disney Channel Taiwan asks people to keep dreaming with an 'Everyday magic’ ad
Walt Disney Television International in Taiwan has started a thematic campaign titled ‘Everyday magic’ for the Disney Channel with festive seasonal themes.
